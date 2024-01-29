Last weekend, Gani Adams treated guests and friends to a high-octane event to celebrate the sixth anniversary as Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland and a new chieftaincy title.

At the Time Square Event Centre in Lagos venue, Gani Adams bestowed chieftaincy titles on deserving individuals and officially introduced his wife, Joy Onojaife, to the guests.

It marked their first official public outing as a couple. Still, photos and videos from the ceremony have Nigerians itching to know more about the light-skinned beauty who has captivated the heart of the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams.

It is an open secret that Gani Adams has taken a second wife after welcoming twins from his first wife of over two decades, Erelu Mojisola, in 2020.

However, the attention has shifted to the stunning Joy, the daughter of a Lagos-based architect, Lucky Onojaife.

The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony on December 2023 at the bride’s residence in Lagos.

Gani Adams and Love in the air

A video from their first official outing since the wedding has been trending.

The couple couldn’t go unnoticed in the video as they shared romantic moments, with gentle eyes and love glances, a soft side of the acclaimed Yoruba activist that is rarely seen.

The event has drawn much attention, and the question on the minds of many is who she is.

As the buzz around the couple continues, many are intrigued to learn more about the woman who has become an integral part of the Global Convener Oodua Progressive Union’s life.

She holds a degree in Physiology from Delta State University and is pursuing a Master’s.

Her educational achievements are complemented by her past reign as Miss Delta and Most Beautiful Girl in Urhobo Land in 2012.

Beyond her academic pursuits, Joy, who is not active on social media, is a music enthusiast, passionately believing that music nourishes the soul.

