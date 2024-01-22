A former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, is his favourite Nigerian singer.

Mr Amaechi, who appeared on the ‘Arise Exclusive: Life After Public Service ’ programme of Arise TV on Sunday, said he chose Burna Boy because of his music style.

“In terms of music, I followed all of them. I followed Davido, I followed Wizkid, I followed Tiwa Savage, but Burna Boy. I’m a greater fan of Burna Boy because of the kind of music he played, and I listened to all of them, but my greatest music now is Big Baller.”

Big Baller is a song by singer Chinedu Okoli, aka Flavour, released on 24 November 2023 as a lead single on the singer’s album, “African Royalty.”

During the interview, Mr Amaechi called on Nigerians not to flee the country as enormous opportunities abound.

He urged them to look up to him, who was born into a low-income family where his parents could not sponsor his siblings’ education.

According to him, Nigerians looking for opportunities should stay back in the country.

When asked about his activities since he left office, he said he had not been involved in political issues but focused on his educational career.

Mr Amaechi noted that immediately after he left office, he enrolled in Nigerian Law School and had finished a nine-month course. He added that if he passed the examination, he would be called to the bar in February 2024.

His words: “I got admission to King’s College in London, where I started my master’s degree in law. I’ll be completing my master’s degree in law in July. I also do a first-degree course in Law at the University of London. I did my last examinations last year in October, and you will be shocked to know I failed two courses, and I am repeating these courses now.

“Out of five, I failed two because I was combining Nigerian Law School, doing a master’s in law, corporate and company law, and an LLB programme at the University of London. Because of the multiplicity of academic work, I think I had to fail two courses in the LLB programme. I’m repeating that in May, and I hope I pass. If I pass, I will have a second LLB degree, and by July, I’ll have a master’s degree in Corporate and Company Law.”

The former minister last made headlines on 28 October 2023 when he blamed Nigerians for their inability to elect “quality leaders” for the country.

Mr Amaechi, who said this during the 2023 The Niche Annual Lecture in Lagos, noted that he had restrained himself from speaking on national issues.

He said this was because Nigerians know the truth about politicians with questionable records but still vote for them during elections.

