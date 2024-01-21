Skitmaker Churchill falls to death while filming

A Nigerian skit maker identified as Churchill fell to his death while filming a stunt for his video content.

In a viral video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, Churchill attempted to touch a basketball net but fell, hitting his head on the ground.

In the video, he dropped his phone before touching the basketball net.

The skit maker was rushed to a hospital, where he died two days later.

The Nasarawa State University undergraduate was bedridden with a neck collar— and died as a result of internal injury.

Nigerian Idol opens entries for the ninth season

Multichoice Nigeria has commenced the online audition before the season nine edition of the Nigerian Idol.

According to a statement by the MultiChoice executive head for content and West Africa channels, Busola Tejumola, the auditions will run from 19 January to 29.

She said this year’s theme is ‘ Dare to Dream’, and interested candidates must be between 16 and 30.

Furthermore, contestants are to upload a 60-second video of themselves singing any song of their choice on www.africamagic.tv.

The 2024 edition of the show will start on 16 May and will be live on Dstv and Gotv.

AY Makun’s wife alleges threat to life

Mabel, wife of Nigerian comedian AY Makun, alleged a threat to her life.

The businesswoman, in a post on her Instagram page on 18 January, said the threat to her life is “getting out of hand.”

However, she didn’t mention any name; she said, “There is one person to be held responsible” if anything happens to her.

She also said she proceeded to the station to report the situation to the police.

Further findings by PREMIUM TIMES have indicated that Ay Makun and Mabel have unfollowed each other on social media.

This comes after Mabel’s threat to life allegation.

How I escaped Ibadan explosion – Aisha Lawal

Nigerian actress Aisha Lawal has detailed how she escaped the explosion that rocked Adeyi Avenue in the Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress stated that she was in Bodija at the time of the explosion.

She wrote, “Alhamdulilahi for today, l was at Bodija when the explosion happened my ears are still ringing from the effect; thank God for our lives.

“I even parked to buy suya opposite that estate o. When it all happened, I moved my car from Sloggers Club to the metro hotel on that same Osuntokun. Ọlọ́run àánú ó.

Why I called off my engagement – Kiitan Bukola

During the last week, Nigerian actress Kiitan Bukola detailed why she decided to call off her engagement with her partner.

In a recent interview with fellow actress Debbie Shokoya, she said called off the engagement because he disrespected him.

The actress cited how she had to share a bed with another woman she met in his house when her ex-lover was sick.

She said, “I broke up with him. I left the relationship, and when I was leaving, I dropped the ring with a note. I left because I was tired and couldn’t stand it anymore. The disrespect was just too much.

“I have never insulted his mother, and I never will. When my fiance was sick, he did not tell me; he called another lady to take care of him.“It was his mother who told me that he was sick, and when I came down to see him, I met the lady there, and we both slept on the same bed.”

Funke Akindele speaks on failed marriages

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has opened up on her failed marriages.

In an interview with Wazobia TV, the actress stated that she takes marriages and personal life as they come.

She, however, stated that her focus is to make an impact by empowering and inspiring the younger generation.

She said, “If you ask me now, can you tell me one failure? I do not see it as a failure. My personal life – marriage, I take it as it comes. My mental health is essential. My career is significant, darling.

“I have to make an impact. I have to empower a lot of people. I have to inspire young people out there. I have to stay strong for my children and my siblings. Why am I living? I have a purpose, so my head is up. Yes, I cry, I break down, but after I cry, I look in the mirror and say, ‘Keep moving.”

I started dancing to improve my mental health- Kaffy

During the last week, Nigerian dancer Kaffy stated why she chose dancing as a career.

In a recent interview with Channels TV, she revealed that she started acting to improve her mental health.

She said when she needed solace following her parent’s marital issues and navigating through life, dance offered a way of escape for her.

She said, “Before I even thought of dancing as a profession, I always saw it as something to help me with my mental health. And growing up in that average Nigerian household, you have divorced parenting. You are trying to navigate through life as a young teenager. Dancing was the art form in which I found solace. I used it as an escape to somewhere I could become something.

“And when I related with others in the social environment, I discovered that people needed some escape. I started exploring that at the national stadium until I found the entertainment space.”

Kemi Adetiba begins production of King of Boys 3

Filmmaker Kemi Adetiba revealed that the pre-production for the anticipated King of Boys 3 has started.

In a post on her Instagram page, she stated that the movie will feature a new and old cast, expressing her joy about the project.

The movie tells the story of a businesswoman entangled in a power tussle and trust game that eventually threatened everything around her because of her growing political ambition.

Sheggz dismisses the rumoured split with Bella

Reality TV star Sheggz has addressed the rumoured split with Bella, his partner.

In a post on his X handle, he said, ‘My wife and I are good’ while responding to a message sent directly to him.

He said this would be the last time he would respond to such a message while describing those spreading the rumoured split as ‘weird’.

He wrote, “Someone sent a DM. The joblessness in Naija, no one wants to work. This is the last time I will address nonsense. My wife and I are good, and I am allowed to go and see my family real quick. Did not see Mumsi for New Year or Christmas. You all are weird.”

Ayo Edebiri wins Emmy Award for the comedy series

Nigerian-born actress Ayo Edebiri won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy for her performance in the show “The Bear.”

Dressed in a custom Louis Vuitton leather dress with a strapless neckline and a full skirt, she appreciated her parents, who attended the ceremony.

She said, “This is a show about family and found family and natural family, and my parents are here tonight, and I’m making them sit far away from me because I’m a bad kid, but thank you.

“Thank you so much for loving me and making me feel beautiful, Black, and proud. I love you so much. Probably not a dream to immigrate to this country and have your daughter go, ‘I wanna do improv,’ but you’re real ones.”

TB Joshua healed my daughter of asthma- Ronke Oshodi Oke

Nigerian actress Ronke Oshodi Oke said the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), TB Joshua, healed her daughter of asthma.

In a recent video on her Instagram page, she praised the late pastor for his spiritual impact and kindness towards her family, describing him as a “nice man” and a “man of God.”

She said, “I want to tell the world what the late Senior Prophet TB Joshua did for me and my daughter. Initially, I don’t believe in prophecy. I am not that kind of person because there are too many scammers.

“But when I went to church that fateful day, my daughter had Asthma, and to God be the glory, daddy delivered her. Something came out of her mouth, which I did not believe, and my junior sister did as well; something similar happened to her.

“So that was when I started going to TB Joshua’s church. He was also a nice man to me and my family. I want people to know that he is a nice man and a man of God.”

Tiwa Savage robbed in London

Music star Tiwa Savage was robbed last week in London on Thursday. While details of the incident were not shared, she wrote, “Damn London, una show me pepper o. I got robbed yesterday.”

This comes after she petitioned the Lagos commissioner of police, Fayoade Adegoke, alleging Davido’s threat to assault her.

