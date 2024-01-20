Like Kunle Remi, Nigerian gospel singer Moses Enang, best known as Moses Bliss, is officially unavailable!

The 28-year-old gospel singer, known for his 2019 hit song, ‘Too Faithful’, took his fans by surprise on Friday as he shared photos of his engagements with his Ghanaian sweetheart, Marie Wiseborn.

After sharing photos of the engagement ring, Bliss finally let the cat out of the bag; he revealed the identity of his fiancee, sharing videos and loved-up pictures of the engagement.

Since the engagement, the question on his fan’s mind is, who is Marie Wiseborn?

Until Bliss’ engagement, little or nothing was known about Ms Wiseborn, who is now in the spotlight despite keeping a hush profile on social media.

Who is Marie Wiseborn?

While most people only know Ms Wiseborn as the fiancée of gospel sensation Moses Bliss, there’s more to this Ghanaian beauty than being the muse behind the melodies.

Delving into the pages of her life, we discover a captivating tale of a woman who wears many hats – a lawyer, a preacher, a singer – all wrapped up in a love for simplicity.

Ms Wiseborn is a graduate of the University of London and an alumna of City Law School, where she had her Bar Vocational Studies Postgraduate Diploma.

In July 2022, she gave a speech at the University of Surrey’s Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS), which offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Law and Politics, donning a well-adorned Ghanaian attire.

Although she is Ghanaian, Ms Wiseborn resides in Europe, where she had her education.

In addition to her legal prowess, she seamlessly transitions from courtrooms to pulpits, as she is also a preacher.

Ms Wiseborn’s social media presence reveals a woman who embraces simplicity despite her fiancé’s fame, which has stirred a lot of conversations among Nigerians online, comparing her with some Nigerian ladies.

The Proposal

Bliss shared a video on his YouTube channel where he openly expressed his deep admiration for his future wife, portraying her as the epitome of his most cherished aspirations.

Additionally, he conveyed his sincere appreciation, recognising that he could not have asked for a more ideal partner than his beloved spouse.

Accompanied by an orchestra and their closest friends, Moses serenaded Marie with a captivating song. Then, with love radiating from his eyes, he knelt on one knee, asking Marie to join him in matrimony.

He captioned one of the pictures, “The Lord makes all things beautiful in his time. She said YES @mariewiseborn.”

“To think that we met on Instagram doesn’t make sense, but now look at us about to go on a forever journey; it was God,” the singer and his fiancee said.

She fawned over him while expressing that he was her gift from God. She said that when she was six years old, she had prayed to God that her future husband would know how to sing and should have a great smile.

Ms Wiseborn also commented on one of the engagement posts, saying, My king, it’s an honour to do life with you. Every time I look at you, I can’t help but smile and bless the Lord in my heart. I’m often lost for words that God would gift me a man after his heart, an answered prayer and more. I love you, sunshine.”

Bliss also wrote, “I don’t think I could have asked for a better person to be my wife. She’s my dream come true. She’s everything I pray for and more. She’s evidence that God can show man mercy. She’s evidence that God can give you his person. She’s God’s woman.”

