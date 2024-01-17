Some women and hairstylists on Tuesday lamented the high cost of hair attachments as the price has continued to soar from 2023.

They expressed concern in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

NAN reports that hair attachment is one of the most essential parts of a woman’s fashion, and the price in Nigeria depends on the quality and brand.

Various hair attachments, such as X-pression, Darling, and Lush, make styles like ghana weaving, bob marley, twisting, shuku, knotless braid, pick and drop, and more.

Average hair attachments initially sold for N1,700 now cost N3,600, and those sold for N1,200 now go for N2,500.

Hair cream and relaxers are also included, as the biggest jar of hair cream sold for N800 now costs N3,000 and smaller ones.

Faith Omije, a Crystal Beauty Salon hairstylist, said the situation must be urgently addressed, or the increment would continue without control.

Ms Omijie said the development now warranted a reduction in her regular service charge for hairdo when customers purchased hair attachments from her to encourage them.

“The manufacturers keep telling us their cost of production has increased, which warranted the increase in the price of hair attachments, but for me, this is not tenable.

“It appears they are only being inconsiderate when we look at the increment rate. From 2023, the price keeps increasing with N100 and N200 until it is unbearable. My customers are always complaining.

“To encourage them, I reduced my service charge, which also affects me. Even the price of hair cream, hair relaxers and wool are increasing too. Before now, I sold a bundle of single wool for N200, but it is now N300,” she said.

More issues

Another hairstylist, Grace Akpan, said the government must be able to ensure measures were put in place for general price control of items in the market.

Ms Akpan said the most unfortunate thing about the development was “that nobody is currently addressing the problem; women now have to spend a fortune or engage in critical thinking before making their hair”.

“Many of my customers now run away from making hairstyles that will make them use hair attachments. They would instead go for weave-on and wool because they are not as expensive as hair attachments; just a few are using them now. This development has also impacted the cost of braided wigs,” she said.

Similarly, Helen Arokoyo, an undergraduate student at the University of Lagos, said, “Now, I hardly make my desired hairstyle; I go for what my money can make.

“I’m the type that likes my hair very full, but I can’t afford to buy enough attachment to do that. The option of reusing my attachment is out of consideration for me because the hair won’t be as neat and beautiful as it should be when the new attachment is used. It is frustrating for me because I don’t like wool and weave-on. So, I’m only left with the option of using the hair attachments,” she said.

Aminat Usman, a pharmacy sales representative, told NAN that she had temporarily resolved to weave her hair in different styles, pending when the price of hair attachments would be regulated.

“I don’t want to give myself problems, and I will continue to weave my hair like this. And maybe when I am fortunate to get ‘awoof’ money, I can consider buying attachments but not with the meagre sum I’m earning now,” she said.

Caroline Olatunji, a photographer, said, “Each time I buy hair attachments to make my hair, I’m always pained due to the amount of money I will have to part with. Before now, I could make my hair with N5,000, but now I spend close to N10,000.

“I have considered barbing my hair, but it is also expensive when considering the cost of maintenance and treatment. The situation is frustrating.’’

(NAN)

