Who is Amara Nwosu? That’s the question many are asking all week that she has trended.

Mrs Nwosu New York-based Nigerian relationship coach reigned supreme on Facebook.

The mother-of-four and media personality has also produced and directed short documentary films for Nike, highlighting the strength and influence of women in sports in Nigeria.

She has also worked with artistes like Mr Eazi, Yxng Bane, and Nonso Amadi.

She started her career as a writer for Sunday Express Newspapers, publishing articles on relationships and marriage.

But why is she trending on social media, and what is the fuss about her fourth marriage?

She set the internet agog after a loved-up photo of her and her newly-wedded-previous-husband went viral.

Mrs Nwosu left her first husband about 15 years ago and married two other men, including a United States-based Nigerian businessman Francis Van Lare, a.k.a Poi Master, within those years.

In a message to her fans, she admonished them to stop trying to understand the ways of God in her life as she doesn’t understand it.

She wrote, “While the devil and his cohorts are mourning, heaven and all lovers of good things are rejoicing. Like I always say, stop trying to understand the ways of God in this very person; she does not understand it. All she knows is that she was declared a ruler with grace right in her mother’s womb. Got questions? Ask God!”.

However, that’s not all there is with Mrs Nwosu’s recent marriage, which has got tongues wailing.

Multiple marriages

But beyond just her career, Mrs Nwosu’s several marital sagas earned her quite a reputation on Facebook.

Her initial claim to fame involved leaving her first husband, whom she accused of domestic violence and being involved in unceremonial activities.

This story gained widespread attention on Facebook, making ‘Amara Nwosu’ a household name.

The intrigue surrounding her love life began with her first marriage to a wealthy oil magnate, whose identity she fiercely guarded.

Her first marriage, lasting six years, ended due to domestic violence. Following this, she entered a union with US-based Nigerian businessman Francis Van Lare, also known as Poi Master, in 2014.

Unfortunately, this marriage dissolved in August 2017, with allegations of assault and disputes over property.

Van Lare claimed she, along with her children from her first marriage, subjected him to repeated assaults. He further accused her of attempting to acquire his properties and leveraging their marriage for US citizenship before later marrying an American Pastor.

The relationship dynamics took a toll, leading to a contentious separation.

Despite facing public scrutiny, Mrs Nwosu remained resilient. She tied the knot for the third time in May 2018, although details about her new husband remain undisclosed. However, this marriage also concluded the way it started: hushly.

Now, as the dust settles from her failed marriage, Mrs Nwosu has once again taken the plunge into the unpredictable waters of matrimony. However, this time, her partner’s choice has raised more than a few eyebrows.

The new groom is her first husband and father of her four children, whom she accused of domestic violence before marrying her second husband, Mr Van-Lare.

Van-Lare replies

After the viral post of Mrs Nwosu’s wedding on social media, her ex-husband, Mr Van-Lare, took to his Facebook page and made a post.

He wrote, “I no gree for any woman. You mess with me na wọtọwọtọ for you,

She tried to beat me to death with three of her children, and I gave them 30 days to make a public apology, or I would deal with them.

“She refused, telling me that I have dementia and no one beat me, and I blocked her green card and those of her children when my deadline passed.

“She quickly remarried an American pastor, hoping by filing for her she could remain in America with her children, but it did not work, and they became illegal aliens. The only thing she can do is to crawl back to her first husband in Nigeria, whom she publicly denounced as an abuser, and whereas she is the abusive one.”

Mr Van-Lare, who had previously stirred controversy by claiming involvement with approximately 70 women, warned women to stay away from him and insisted on being kept out of discussions related to Mrs Nwosu’s posts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

