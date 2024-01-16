Deborah Ohamara, a popular Nigeria Info FM Abuja presenter has died.

Ms Ohamara died in an auto crash on Airport Road in Lugbe, Abuja, when her vehicle collided with a sand-filled heavy-duty truck on Monday.

A Facebook user, Nten Ekpang, announced that the late presenter was driving from the airport when her car was hit from behind, causing her to collide with the moving truck.

Mr Ekpang stated that Ms Ohamara died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

In another post, Mr Ekpang shared a video of the incident with the caption, “The accident that took Deborah Ohamara’s life along the airport road in Abuja.”

Info FM management speaks

The management of Nigeria Info FM announced the presenter’s passing, expressing their deep sorrow upon receiving the news.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the radio station described the late presenter as a cherished sister and friend, a brilliant and beloved broadcaster.

The statement read: “With a heavy heart, but with total submission to the will of God, we announce the passing of our dear colleague, sister and friend, Deborah Ohamara (Debbie), a brilliant and loved broadcaster with Nigeria Info Abuja. We opened a condolence register below.”

Background

The late presenter started her career as a newscaster at the Cross River Broadcasting Corporation, CRBC TV, and later served as a presenter on 105.5 Paradise FM Calabar.

She excelled as a multilinguist, voice-over artist, translator, and communicator, accumulating over a decade of experience in newscasting, reporting, and editing.

At Nigeria Info FM Abuja, she hosted the Sunday morning show, seamlessly blending entertainment, news, chit-chats, and meaningful discussions that captivated and enlightened listeners throughout the day.

Ms Ohamara, in addition to her broadcasting talents, was a singer whose songs drew inspiration from keen observations of life’s events.

She released a five-track Decision EP before her passing, featuring titles such as “Decisions (ogbajugodoro),” “The Prayer,” “Osarome,” “Time,” and “Upside Down.”

