The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Gombe State, Mohammed Mu’azu, has cautioned men against engaging in illicit sexual relationships.

Mr Mu’azu emphasised the importance of verifying the HIV status of potential partners before entering into any sexual relationship.

LEADERSHIP, in a report published on Friday, said Mr Mu’azu issued the warning during a briefing on the Command’s 2023 activities where he revealed the arrest of an 85-year-old man who had enticed numerous young girls into sexual activities.

He said following a medical examination, both the older man and his four wives were confirmed HIV positive.

According to him, HIV is like a time bomb in Gombe State because the prevalence rate is alarmingly high.

He stated the importance for men to be vigilant and verify the HIV status of their partners, particularly those in their window period.

Mr Mu’azu disclosed the Command’s struggles with specific non-governmental organisations (NGOs) advocating for same-sex relationships and marriage, a prevailing issue in the state.

Recently, 76 people were arrested and accused of holding a “gay party” in Gombe State last year.

This marks another instance where Nigerian authorities will be emphasising the importance of preventing the spread of HIV.

According to the 2019 Nigerian HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS), approximately 1.9 million Nigerians are affected by the disease.

In 2022, the Director-General of Nigeria’s National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Gambo Aliyu, stated that the available data affirmed a reduction in new HIV infections within the country.

Mr Aliyu said there was a decrease in new HIV infections, dropping from 103,404 cases in 2019 to 92,323 in 2021.

In 2023, the Nigerian government introduced two crucial documents to guide the nation’s efforts to eliminate HIV/AIDS by 2030.

Developed by the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) in collaboration with various local and international partners involved in the global HIV response, these documents include the National HIV and AIDS Strategic Plan (2023-2027) and the Sustainability Pathway for National HIV Response (2023-2030).

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, noted that these documents reflect a significant commitment to achieving the global goal of epidemic control and ending HIV/AIDS by 2030, with states taking on leadership roles.

