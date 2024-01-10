The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has reacted to the BBC documentary, ‘Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua,’ which portrayed the late founder Temitope Joshua, aka TB Joshua, in a negative light.

BBC released a documentary accusing the late TB Joshua of multiple crimes, including allegations of rape against certain members.

The three-part documentary published on Monday on BBC’s official YouTube page featured over two dozen SCOAN ex-members (disciples). These individuals, hailing from Nigeria, South Africa, and the United Kingdom and having resided at the Synagogue in Lagos, shared accounts of alleged sexual assault, manipulation, forced abortion, and other abuses attributed to the late cleric.

SCOAN’s Public Affairs Director, Dare Adejumo, in a statement published in the Vanguard on Tuesday, claimed that the individuals the BBC interviewed and featured in the expository documentary were unfamiliar to the church.

Mr Adejumo maintained that the documentary was aimed at disabusing public minds.

SCOAN stated that while investigating and reporting are at the core of journalism, straying from ethical principles is unacceptable.

Highlighting journalism’s role as a societal watchdog, the church stressed the importance of fairness, balance, and objectivity for the media to maintain dignity as the fourth estate.

SCOAN said BBC compromised journalistic ethics by adopting fictional narrative propaganda and transforming itself into a tool for destructive motives against a perceived enemy under the guise of journalism.

SCOAN further stated that only the BBC can clarify the reasons behind its departure from responsible journalism.

According to the church, BBC delivered biased and disheartening reports from disgruntled sources, likening them to giving the public rocks instead of real bread.

According to SCOAN, thousands of individuals have experienced miracles and greatly benefited from the anointing and grace bestowed upon them by the Lord through His servant (TB Joshua).

SCOAN further stated that BBC would not have lost anything; perhaps it had gone to the church to have direct experience of what was happening in the church.

Synagogue’s reaction

The church added that instead of disguising as visitors, BBC opted to rely on disgruntled and manipulated individuals unknown to SCOAN.

SCOAN condemned the BBC documentary, labelling it disgraceful to hear and insulting to witness, questioning the professionalism of the supposed well-trained reporters.

The church said that the sponsors behind the BBC’s documentary seem motivated by envy towards the church’s ongoing expansion, akin to a flourishing tree planted by the riverside.

“This, to say the least, is insulting to our professional and public intelligence. One thing is obvious: hundreds of BBC charades cannot rubbish the indelible footprints of TB Joshua’s legacies on earth again.

“Those beneficiaries are all over the place and cannot be disputed; they are lining up and responding angrily to this imperialist broadcasting station.

“Many of them are in the UK, the home base of the BBC, but which its jaundiced investigative eyes cannot see, but only the suborned narrators!

“Myriads of broken homes reconciled by TB Joshua are also crying foul of BBC’s broadcast of iniquity. Uncountable hopeless children drawn from different parts of the world—some brought by their parents while others were picked from drug joints or brothels—who have gotten their destinies restored are also pissed off by the offensive reports.

”BBC has shot itself in the foot by its compromise and roadside journalism.

“Some of those identified are relics of homosexual and lesbian associates. My findings further show that everything the BBC put together is strange to SCOAN. One other illogical thing in the charade is the BBC’s categorical statement that TB Joshua, a man of God, was involved in all the abuse for over two decades.

“How can that be in a nation governed by law? It shows the station’s crude disrespect and bizarre perception of Nigeria.

“Where were all those shameless interviewees in all the decades? Was it when the man passed on that they suddenly became awake or returned to their senses? Only a fool will have respect for such charlatans.

“Thank God your report exonerated his only wife of any wrongdoings throughout the decades of your so-called investigated lopsided work.

“But did you think any wife can see and watch all those nonsensical and annoying scenarios you painted for decades and remain silent? I am yet to read or see such a woman in the universe.

“This is illogical, irritating, incomprehensible, unfathomable, and satanically dubious and malicious.”

The late cleric was accused of manipulating the narrative surrounding the 2014 collapse of his guest house, where more than 100 people lost their lives.

