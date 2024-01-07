Two days ago, a simple tweet was all it took for a Lagos-based lady, Deborah Olaki, also known as Mummy Zee, to gain attention on social media.

The Geophysics graduate leveraged the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) to change her story from scarcity to sufficiency.

In a Friday post on X, Mummy Zee shared that she wakes up at 4:50 a.m. daily to cook for her husband, sparking both criticism and praise from netizens.

Mummy Zee responded to Ms Mashida’s post about a woman waking up at 5:00 a.m. daily to prepare lunch for her husband.

It wasn’t an unusual gesture to Mummy Zee, as she had been doing the same for months.

She explained that she started cooking early because her husband had mentioned eating lunch with a work colleague.

Despite being lazy about waking up early, Mummy Zee admitted that her husband’s comment motivated her to overcome her laziness.

“The day he (my husband) said a colleague brought food, and he ate two spoons from it, I set my alarm for 4:50 am,” she said.

She said men would better understand what it’s like to eat from female colleagues who resume work.

“She just resumed there o; she saw he wasn’t bringing food and suddenly brought a spoon. He came back home and told me about how she’d been extra friendly. I decided to try to start packing his lunch before he falls for the friendliness,” her tweet read

Her husband, Abiola Adebisi, is a classroom science teacher who studied Mathematics.

Before 4:50

On 16 November 2023, Mummy Zee shared her Christmas wish on X. She only wanted one thing for the holiday season: a small bedside fridge. She explained that the night heat was causing her meals to spoil quickly.

Additionally, on 29 December 2023, PREMIUM TIMES gathered she also wished for a new mattress.

Mummy Zee prayed to God in December, asking for blessings to fulfil her husband’s heart’s desires and to enrich his pockets beyond imagination.

She believes he deserves all the good things life has to offer.

Mrs Adebisi shared that her husband is concerned about not achieving the life he deserves due to his financial situation.

Turnaround

Less than a month after making her wishes, her life turned positive as internet users gave her gifts, money, jobs, and more, along with her husband.

Despite criticism for her post, she has now gained support from others.

On 6 January, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) gave her a N200,000 voucher.

Likewise, Kuda Bank, a fintech company in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, pledged to give her a gift of N2 million.

Kuda, via its official X handle on Saturday, tweeted: “As your bank, we’re happy to match the ₦2,044,133.94 balance in your screenshot. Keep doing you, Debbie!”

Additionally, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) offered her and her husband two laptops and a one-year internet subscription.

NITDA stated that the gift is to encourage her to join their efforts for digital Nigeria and tech empowerment for women.

This newspaper gathered that singer Teni also gifted her money, as announced on her X handle.

Mummy Zee has received various gifts, including maternity gowns, toiletries, provisions, data, Netflix subscriptions, electricity bills, cryptocurrency, airtime, a year’s supply of diapers, and family care insurance in Oyo state.

She has received phones, bed frames, home appliances, food items, window blinds, TV stands, mattresses, rugs, artworks, jerseys, and clothing items for herself and her husband. Also, the desired fridge was gifted to her.

As of press time, Mummy Zee is still receiving cash and gifts.

Mummy Zee’s husband

Mummy Zee’s husband, Abiola Adebisi, praised his wife on social media, expressing gratitude for the notifications he also received.

He described her as his lead, queen, and only one, expressing thanks for meeting her and appreciating the support from Nigerians.

He clarified that he would not pursue an extramarital affair or misuse donated funds for a mistress.

In response to criticism, he stated he would never seek elsewhere when he already has a complete and fulfilling package.

Social media transformation

Mummy Zee is not the only one; social media has transformed their life in seconds with its power to change someone from an ordinary person to a celebrity.

In 2022, Jumoke ‘Oni Bread’ Orisagunna’s life changed from being ordinary to becoming a celebrity. She gained fame after accidentally walking into a photoshoot while selling ‘Agege bread.’

The video and photos of Ms Orisagunna went viral on social media; she unknowingly intruded on the session as a famous photographer, TY Bello.

This transformed her from an ordinary person to a celebrity, bringing money and endorsements.

Dede Nne, also known as Mr Spell Buhari, underwent a life change through social media. Initially viewed as mentally disabled, he gained attention in a viral video attempting to spell “Buhari.”

With the help of social media, he became famous and appeared in shows with celebrities.

In 2021, Black Camaru (Kamarudeen Yusuf) and Evangelist Oba (Emini Oba) gained fame with their comedy phrases like “you wanna see crazy,” “there’s no money on the ground,” and “my mouth is dry like the sound of the desert,” which became viral on social media.

In 2020, Oreofeoluwa Lawal became known as the ‘mummy calm down’ kid. His video, where he pleaded with his mom to calm down instead of punishing him for a mistake, went viral on social media.

The four-year-old and his mother, Toluige Olokoobi Babalola, didn’t expect the video to go viral and catch the attention of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Following the viral video, Lawal had a cameo role in Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Swallow’ movie, marking her debut in Nollywood.

Success Adegor, a 7-year-old girl from Warri, gained fame when a video of her being chased out of class due to unpaid school fees went viral in 2019. She was punished and expelled because her parents couldn’t afford the fees.

Notable Nigerians, such as filmmaker Charles Okpaleke, Mr Jollof, and Super Eagle Star Etebo, noticed her video and pledged to support her education up to the university level.

Ekuma Jeremiah of January 2022, who sells bottled water in the Ajah area of Lagos state, Happie Boyz of 3rd March 2022, Blue-eyed Risiqot Ayegbami and her children, and others are on the list of those who made it through viral social media posts.

