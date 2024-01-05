Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, is dead.

She was 21 years and 238 days.

Guinness World Records (GWR) revealed that Peanut died on Christmas Day at her residence in Michigan, United States of America (USA).

GWR reported the passing of Peanut, as announced by Marsi Darwin, Peanut’s owner. Darwin expressed grief, stating, “Peanut was a close family member.”

split-image-of-Peanut-the-oldest-chicken_tcm25-739655.jpg

World’s oldest chicken, Peanut, dies aged 21

guinnessworldrecords.com

While there hasn’t been a reported case of a similar incident in Nigeria, in 2019 Alagba, a tortoise famed as the oldest land-dwelling animal in Africa, died at 344 years old.

Although not officially recognised by Guinness World Records, Alagba was an ancient tortoise that resided in the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso in Oyo State. Alagba was brought to the palace by the kingdom’s third leader, Isan Okumoyede, who reigned from 1770 to 1797.

According to Pet Keen, a pet and animal resource site, the average life expectancy of tortoises is anywhere from 80 to 150 years.

Peanut passed away in her sleep around 5 a.m., with Ms Darwin mentioning that she will always miss her dearly.

Before her death, Ms Darwin spent the night of 23 December holding her, and on the night before Christmas, she wrapped her in a blanket and took her to bed with her.

Ms Darwin revealed that she and Peanut spent 21 and a half years together since she hatched her from an egg. She added that she realised she (Peanut) had a phenomenally long life for a chicken.

She had kept Peanut inside a parrot cage in her dining room for two years after being abandoned by her mother and was moved to an outside coop with the rest of Marsi’s flock.

Peanut laid numerous egg nests throughout her life, and now, many of her descendants reside in Marsi’s coop.

In her old age, Peanut was relocated indoors, sharing a cage with her daughter, Millie.

Millie, aged 15, passed away on Halloween, followed by the passing of one of Peanut’s longtime friends, Luna, just days later. Benny, Peanut’s old rooster mate, also died a week after Thanksgiving.

Ms Darwin expressed her belief that Peanut passed away due to a combination of grieving for a lost friend’s daughter and the effects of advancing old age.

She shared numerous cherished memories of Peanut’s life and tenure as a world record holder.

“Peanut’s spirit and antics delighted viewers online and in the media. She was an incredible little bird.

“I know brighter days will come in time. But she will be forever missed,” she added.

Background

The oldest chicken ever, Muffy (USA, 1989-2012), was a Red Quill Muffed American Game who lived to the age of 23 years 152 days.

But on 1 March 2023, GWR confirmed Peanut to be the world’s oldest living chicken after living for over two decades—survived a brush with death when her mother abandoned her.

Born in the spring of 2002, Peanut, who survived being abandoned by her mother, reached the remarkable age of at least 20 years and 304 days at the time of the confirmation.

She is a bantam breed of chicken – a Belgian d’Uccle/Nankin mix, specifically – raised from birth by Marsi Darwin, a retired librarian.

According to GWR, bantams are smaller than standard-sized chickens but share most characteristics.

In 2003, Julia Parker, a doctor who first met Peanut, confirmed her age as a fully-grown adult hen.

According to GWR, chicken lifespans vary widely, average being around 5-10 years.

Peanut was abandoned by her mother, who left the nest with all her other chicks, but Marsi later discovered the cold egg and, assuming it had died, picked it up to throw into her pond.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

