The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) have announced a first-of-its-kind ‘cross-over’ mega carnival at Sangotedo, Lagos State.

‘Cross Over’ is a longstanding tradition among Nigerian Christians on New Year’s Eve (31st December night), where people congregate in churches to express gratitude for the past year and entrust the upcoming year to divine guidance; it is often accompanied by prophetic messages.

In a departure from the norm, for the first time, PFN say it will collectively observe the ‘Cross-over’ this year as a unified body, moving away from individual church celebrations.

Ralphel Olatoyin, the PFN chairman for the Sangotedo chapter, announced the event during a press conference in Victoria Island, revealing that it will take place at the Echo Event Centre in Sangotedo, Lagos State.

He said, “In the previous years, we have been holding various programmes, but this year, it dawned on me as a chairman that we need to do it in another dimension. Before our cross-over nights, everybody will do it in their churches, but this year, we have decided to do it together as a body of Christ.

“With the present situation of Nigeria, the current hardship, we decided to come together as a body and commit the coming year to the hands of the Almighty God.”

The event, titled “A Big Night of Miracles and Gifts of Money,” will be hosted by Nigerian pastor Sign Fireman, also sponsoring the programme.

Mr Olatoyin disclosed that Sign Fireman will be distributing N5000 to early attendees and N1000 to others present at the event.

When asked about the decision to collaborate with the cleric, Mr Olatoyin said the pastor’s unique grace and his ministry’s impact were determinants.

He said, “Truly all of us we are called. I have been in the ministry for 35 years as a full-time pastor, and I have pastored various churches in almost 14 denominations, so with my experience in the ministry, we cannot just bring in anybody anyhow; we needed someone who carries the grace, that we too can tap grace from the person, and that is Sign Fire.

“I have been following Fireman ministry, and I am convinced that If this man of God would come to the programme, not only the congregations would be blessed, but we ministers, our lives will never remain the same. The grace of God is upon him, and his ministry and calling are unique from other men of God. The way God is using him is mysterious.”

Mr Olatoyin also called on the PFN chairman of Lagos State, Enyinnaya Okwuonu, to organise a similar programme uniting Christians state-wide.

He said, “We are one body; I don’t know why we behave like people with another heaven somewhere else; we are all going to the same heaven. If we all can come together like this at the end of the year and commit the coming year to him, God will show himself strong.”

