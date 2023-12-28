In 2023, we lost some of the industry’s brightest stars, whose legacies will forever inspire and guide future creators. Each impacted many people’s lives; we won’t forget them even though they’re gone.

Here, PREMIUM TIMES recalls some celebrities we sadly bid farewell to in 2023.

Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad

Nigerian artiste Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, 27, died on 12 September. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and online videos have sparked concerns about his well-being before his passing.

Fans and colleagues in the music industry continue to mourn Mohbad, remembering his vibrant personality and impactful music. His hit songs like ‘Feel Good,’ ‘Peace,’ and ‘Ponmo’ left a lasting impact.

Following Mohbad’s passing, authorities exhumed his remains for an autopsy to determine the official cause of death. While an investigation is ongoing, the Lagos State Police Command has yet to release the autopsy results, leading to understandable questions from the public regarding the timeline and transparency surrounding the case.

Before the exhumation of his remains, Nigerians had accused his former boss, Naira Marley, and Sam Larry of allegedly bullying the singer upon his departure from the Marlian Record Label.

Currently, Nigerians continue to demand justice for Mohbad.

Murphy Afolabi (14 May)

Famous Yoruba actor and filmmaker Murphy Afolabi died on 14 May, shortly after turning 49. He collapsed in his Ikorodu, Lagos home, on a Sunday morning.

The actor gained prominence for his role in the movie ‘Omo Rapala,’ and embarked on his acting journey in 1998 under the mentorship of the late veteran actor Fasasi Olabankewin (Dagunro).

Survived by his wife and three children—Afolabi Olamilekan, Afolabi Fathia Moyosore, and Okikiola Afolabi—the late actor’s final resting place was his residence in Ikorodu, Lagos state, on 15 May.

Afolabi’s last project, ‘Alani Omo Iya Osogbo,’ premiered on YouTube weeks after his demise.

Ojo Arowosafe (10 March)

On 10 March, legendary actor Ojo Arowosafe, known as Fadeyi Oloro, passed away after a prolonged illness.

Fadeyi Oloro rose to prominence during the golden age of cinema, captivating audiences with his compelling antagonistic roles and dynamic delivery of incantations in Yoruba films.

The Ekiti-born actor graced the screen for decades and breathed his last at 66. Renowned for his contributions to numerous films such as ‘Alagbara Ilu,’ ‘Jagun Ina,’ ‘Inu Bibi,’ and ‘IJA Abija,’ his legacy endures.

He was buried on 15 April.

Obinna Nwafor (7 May)

Veteran actor and movie producer Obinna Nwafor, known as Saint Obi, passed away on 7 May at the age of 57, following a battle with an undisclosed ailment.

Saint Obi was renowned for his roles in productions like ‘Take Me to Maama,’ ‘Candle Light,’ ‘State of Emergency,’ ‘Sakobi,’ ‘Goodbye Tomorrow,’ ‘Heart of Gold,’ and ‘Festival of Fire,’ he was buried on 18 August in his hometown of Alaenyi Ogwa, Imo State.

Having earned a degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Jos, he embarked on his acting career in 1996.

Femi Ogunrombi (14 January)

Femi Ogunrombi recognised as ‘Papa Ajasco’ for portraying the character in Wale Adenuga’s comedy series, died on 14 January.

The cause of death for the former music instructor with the National Troupe of Nigeria remained unknown.

In the TV comedy series, his character was distinctive for a portly belly and a signature gesture of hitting his head while exclaiming, ‘Ojigbigbigbi.’

Ogunrombi, born in Ife, Osun State, was the Director of Studies at the Pencil Film and Television Centre in Lagos.

Chikezie Uwazie (14 May)

Nollywood actor Chikezie Uwazie died on 14 May after a brain surgery in the United States.

Renowned for his performances in Super Love (2003), Tell Me Why (2008), and Schemers: Bad Babes (2004), his demise was confirmed by colleague Obey Etuk on her Instagram page.

Sunday Akinola (9 January)

Actor Sunday Akinola, celebrated for portraying ‘Mogaji’ in the 1980s NTA series ‘Feyikogbon’ aired on Channel 7 in southwestern Nigeria, died on 9 January. He died as a result of kidney failure at the age of 80.

Favour Daniels (5 February)

Nigerian comedian and actress Favour Agiounim Daniels, known for her social media skits, died at 26 on 5 February.

She died in a boat accident. Her elder sister, Elizabeth Daniel, announced on Instagram.

Adedigba Mukaila (13 May)

Veteran actor Adedigba Mukaila, known by his stage name ‘Alafin Oro,’ died on 13 May.

Throughout his career, Mukaila captivated audiences with his diverse performances. He notably portrayed Baba Amoye in ‘Irawe Igbo,’ a villager in ‘Aye K-ooto,’ Ustaz in ‘Aipejola’ (2016), and Awo in ‘Sura Jamba’ (2013).

Peace Anyiam- Osigwe (9 January)

On 9 January, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), died at a Lagos hospital after battling a coma.

She was known as ‘The Queen of Nollywood Films,’ Anyiam-Osigwe, recognised for her contributions to the Nigerian film industry.

In 2012, she received the prestigious Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) honour from the Nigerian government. Moreover, her leadership prowess was further solidified in 2020 when she was elected National President of The Association of Movie Producers.

Chris Mba (3 May)

On 3 May, veteran singer Chris Mba died of heart issues at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

Chris gained fame in the 1980s for his distinctive jerry curl and for delivering hits like ‘Funky Situation,’ ‘Baby Don’t Cry,’ ‘Making My Way,’ and ‘Love Everlasting.’

Afeez Agoro (15 June)

Nigeria’s tallest man and Nollywood actor, Afeez Agoro Oladimiji, passed away at 48.

He gave up on Acromegaly on 15 June at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). Before his demise, Agoro stood at an impressive height of 7ft 4.

Cindy Amadi (14 September)

On 14 September, actress Cindy Amadi, known for her role in the movie ‘Ìfé,’ sadly passed away. The producers of this beloved film shared the news on their Instagram account.

Oluyemi Adeyemi (24 September)

On 24 September, veteran Nollywood actor Oluyemi Adeyemi, popularly known as Suara, passed away.

His son, Adedotun Adeyemi, announced in a statement. The late actor gained fame for his role in the 2001 Wale Adenuga hit series ‘Super Story’.

Cynthia Okereke (11 July)

A seasoned actress, Cynthia Okereke, died on 11 July in Enugu at 63. She gained recognition for her roles in ‘Katakata’ (2021), ‘Idemili’ (2014), and ‘For the Love of Isiuwa’ (2021).

She died nearly a year after she and actor Clemson Cornel Nonyelu, also known as ‘Agbogidi,’ were kidnapped during a film shoot in Enugu.

Dejumo Lewis (23 December)

Veteran actor Dejumo Lewis died at 80 years old on 23 December. Saidi Balogun announced his death on Instagram.

Born in 1943, Mr Lewis was famous for the Kabiyesi role in The Village Headmaster, Nigeria’s longest-running television soap opera shown on NTA from 1968 to 1988 that stars Justus Esiri and Femi Robinson, and many others.

Wunmi Olowokandi (16 May)

Actress Wunmi Olowokandi died on 16 May. She began her career in 2007 and became known for her versatile acting abilities before her death.

She was known for her roles in movies such as “The Return” (2015), “The Fixer” (2015), and “The Antique” (2014)— won the City People Movie Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2015.

Pat Nebo (14 September)

Award-winning Nigerian production designer and art director Mr Pat Nebo died on 14 September.

He was known for his work as the production designer in films including October 1, Being Mrs Elliot and Okafor’s Law. He also worked as a set designer on several award-winning films.

John Oboh (18 September)

John Oboh, famous as ‘Mighty Mouse’, the legendary music producer who created the Ajegunle rhythm in the 90s, died on 18 September in Lagos State.

Hakeem Alamutu (18 September)

Hakeem Alamutu died on 18 September at the age of 63 following a protracted battle with illness.

The veteran actor starred in movies such as Abara Meji, Oluwo, Oluwo 3, Irawo Agbaye and Onise Wokaholic.

Don Brymo (15 June)

Nollywood actor Brymo Uchegbu, aka Don Brymo, died in his sleep on 15 June.

The Anambra-born actor was born in 1966 and starred in over 80 Nollywood movies, including My Beloved Daughter, Snake Battle, Land of Fire, No Mercy, and My God Never Sleeps.

Iyabo Oko (28 June)

Veteran Nollywood actress Sidikat Odunkanwi, professionally known as Iyabo Oko, died on 28 June.

Before her death, the 61-year-old actress battled with ill-health, which caused her to take a long break from the industry.

Musiliu Ajikanle (31 July)

Veteran actor Musiliu Ajikanle died on 31 July at the age of 67. He died after a seven-year battle with a stroke.

He became famous for playing Buffalo in Mufu Oloosa Oko.

Natty Bruce Idigbogu (6 November)

Nollywood actor Natty Bruce Idigbogu died at the age of 57 on 6 November in his sleep after battling a prolonged illness.

Usman Baba Pategi (Samanja) (12 November)

Veteran Hausa actor Usman Baba Pategi, popularly known as Samanja, died at 84. He breathed his last on 12 November in a private hospital in Kaduna State after a prolonged illness. ‘Samanja’ started airing in 1973 on NTA Kaduna and Radio Kaduna.

Other shows he featured in that are also popular include; ‘Malam Jatau na Albarkawa’, ‘Ka Bani Ka Baka’, ‘Kafi Kwanan Azure’, and ‘So Ko A Lahira Ciki Da Kwano’.

