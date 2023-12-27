In 2023, while some Nigerian celebrities found love, others weren’t so lucky. The love in the air seemed to turn stale as some of our favorite celebrity couples announced their separations.

Here, we highlight 10 Nigerian celebrity breakups that shocked us in 2023.

Bolanle Ninalowo

On 1 September, Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo announced his separation from his wife of 16 years, Bunmi.

The couple met in 2004, married in 2007, and have two children, a boy and a girl.

Before this development, the actor and his wife separated over infidelity claims in 2019 but reconciled in 2021.

He cited his children, Aliyah and Morakinyo, and his mental health as reasons for the separation.

Adebayo Adeleke, aka BRed

In January, Nigerian artiste Adebayo Adeleke, known as BRed, ended his marriage with his wife, Faith Johnson.

Allegations of abuse and infidelity trailed BRed’s marriage, which produced a child.

Bukola Awoyemi (Arugba) and Damola Olatunji

Famous actress Bukola Awoyemi, also known as Arugba, separated from her husband, actor Damola Olatunji, on 30 May.

The actress moved out of the actor’s house because of alleged infidelity, a rumour denied by Mr Olatunji. The actress claimed they were not married but had a set of twins together.

Ms Awoyemi, in a statement from her lawyer, Samuel Abimbola, posted on her Instagram page, said they mutually agreed to separate while ensuring the welfare of their children.

In response to the separation in June, Mr Olatunji mentioned that his decision to remain silent was influenced by his love and respect for his children.

Farida Sobowale

In August, Demola Odulaja, a London-based entrepreneur, and Farida Abdulkabir, also known as Farida Sobowale, the Chief Executive Officer of House of Phreedah Body Care, parted ways.

The marriage ended just two months after they exchanged vows. Following the failed marriage, Ms Sobowale attempted suicide.

She tried to jump into the lagoon at the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos but was stopped by passers-by.

Reacting to the failed marriage in an interview with Yoruba social commentator ArewaTopeFamous on 28 August, Mr Odulaja accused his ex-wife of promiscuity, lies, covetousness, and other vices.

Israel Afeare (Israel DMW)

After a grand wedding in October 2022, Davido’s Logistics Manager, Israel Afeare, known as Israel DMW, parted ways with his wife, Ms Sheila, on 25 November.

Israel DMW shared the news on his Instagram page. He revealed that Ms Sheila left their home on 8 August despite his support since their marriage.

He accused his ex-wife of setting expectations for him, thinking she had gained celebrity status on Instagram, despite his generosity towards her and her family.

In response to her ex-husband’s allegations, Sheila stated that Israel DMW utilised their wedding to enrich himself. She said Israel DMW, on many occasions, restricted her from going out.

Yomi Gold

In January, Yoruba actor and producer Yomi Alore, known as Yomi Gold, announced his separation from his wife, Ameenat Abisola, also known as Meenah.

Yomi, on his Instagram page, said the decision was mutual. He acknowledged his imperfections saying that his ex-wife deserves a better man.

The couple wedded privately in January 2022 and welcomed a child in April. He said that their separation doesn’t warrant any form of judgment, stating that ‘When love dies, no one should force it.’

In 2019, Yomi ended his first marriage with Victoria Ige after 15 years. They have two children together.

Wunmi Toriola

Similarly, Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola in January announced a divorce from her husband.

She acknowledged the end of her marriage on her Instagram page and addressed false allegations of violence.

She clarified that the relationship ended in 2022 because they were incompatible.

Ireti Doyle

In January, Nollywood actress Ireti Doyle announced her divorce from veteran broadcaster Patrick Doyle.

Ms Doyle, in an interview with Chude, said she was no longer married to her husband Patrick, with whom she shares six children.

Patrick last made headlines on 11 December when he legally married Funmilayo.

Gumsu Abacha and Mai Mala Buni

In December, Gumsu Abacha, the second daughter of the late Nigerian Head of State, Sani Abacha, revealed her two-year marriage to the Governor of Yobe State, Mala Buni.

Ms Gumsu, on her X page (formerly Twitter), disclosed that she had left her marriage with Governor Buni. She married him as his fourth wife in March 2021.

Ms Gumsu was previously married to Cameroonian multi-billionaire Bayero Fadil Mohamadou. They separated in 2019 after nearly 20 years of marriage, during which they had five children.

The reason for the divorce is unknown, but there are speculations that she refused to relocate from Abuja to Yobe.

Stella Damasus

In August, Nollywood actress Stella Damasus announced her third marriage to Daniel Ademinokan was over.

Having tied the knot in 2011 after two previous marriages, Stella, in a podcast interview with Teju Babyface said she has been single and divorced for three years.

Before officially acknowledging her divorce, the 45-year-old actress’s marriage was quite controversial.

