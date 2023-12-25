Over the years, Christmas Day in Nigeria and Jollof rice have become two peas in a pod. But why must it be rice during Christmas?

This year, we invite you to savour something unique – a Christmas experience beyond the ordinary. PREMIUM TIMES has curated a list of six effortlessly crafted dishes to elevate your festive celebration beyond the customary rice fare.

These delectable options are easy on the pocket and add a touch of culinary magic to your day.

They include a plateful of mouthwatering Spaghetti and Meatballs, a simmering pot of the enticing and luxuriously prepared Afang Soup, a tempting bowl of Nkwobi that beckons your taste buds, a flavoursome plate of piping-hot Yam Pepper Soup, the savoury Efo Riro, and the zesty Asun for a spicy twist.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Are you thinking of creating something the kids will enjoy? Then try Spaghetti and Meatballs. Spaghetti and meatballs are a delightful combination that’s not only a hit but also incredibly simple and speedy to whip up.

All you need is a package of spaghetti, vegetable oil, thinly sliced green bell pepper, thinly sliced red bell pepper, 500g of Pasta (or substitute with eight freshly blended tomatoes/pepper mix), Parsley, ginger granules, Garlic, tomato puree, mincemeat, bouillon powder, chopped onion, salt, and Suya spice.

Afang Soup

Afang soup is a nutritious delight native to the Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

Bursting with flavours, this soup boasts a subtle bitterness and is crafted with a harmonious blend of vegetables, including Afang leaves and water leaves, as well as an assortment of seafood, fish, meat, and spices.

The ingredients you need are beef, fish, palm oil, crayfish, pepper, Shaki (cow tripe), waterleaf, Okazi leaf, onion, periwinkle, salt, and an array of seasonings for that extra burst of flavour.

Nkwobi

Nkwobi, a cherished traditional delicacy in eastern Nigeria, graces the tables of restaurants and memorable social gatherings, delighting everyone who partakes; it will surely give Christmas guests an unforgettable moment.

This delicious dish is meticulously crafted using cooked, de-hoofed cow foot (commonly called “cow leg”), palm oil, and a harmonious blend of spices.

Critical components for Nkwobi include bite-sized cuts of cow foot, palm oil, Calabash Nutmeg (Ehu/Uhuru seeds), edible potash (Akanwu/Kaun), crayfish, Scotch Bonnet/Atarado peppers or ground dried pepper (to taste), onions for cooking the cow foot, stock cubes, and salt for seasoning.

To improve the presentation, you could garnish your Nkwobi with rings of medium onion bulb and Utazi leaves (or consider spinach or washed bitter leaf as an alternative). This culinary masterpiece is a true delight for the senses.

Yam Pepper Soup

Yam pepper soup is a cornerstone in Nigerian cuisine, a go-to dish for home dinners and festive gatherings. This uncomplicated recipe is excellent for those seeking a delicious, oil-free meal.

Gather the following ingredients: Assorted meats such as beef, shaki, kidney, heart, and white puna yam. Complete the ensemble with ground Ehu seeds, aromatic scent leaves, onions, habanero or chilli pepper, seasoning cubes, and salt. You’re set to create a flavorful and wholesome peppered yam feast with these simple elements.

Efo Riro

Hailing from the Yoruba people in Nigeria, Efo Riro is a one-pot spinach stew that dances on the taste buds.

This flavorful dish incorporates red bell peppers, locust beans, onions, palm oil, African crayfish, and stockfish. Typically featuring Lagos spinach (Efo Shoko) or African Spinach (Efo Tete), Efo Riro embraces a variety of meats or fish.

In the Yoruba language, “efo” means “vegetable,” in this case spinach, and “riro” translates to “to stir.” Hence, Efo Riro can be playfully dubbed “stirred spinach.” This versatile dish can be savoured with traditional swallow foods like eba, fufu, or pounded yam.

For this culinary symphony, all you would need is beef, Cow tripe (Shaki), Cowskin (Ponmo), Dry Fish, Palm Oil, Efo Shoko, a blend of peppers (red bell peppers, Scotch Bonnet peppers, chilli pepper), Crayfish, Onions, seasoning cubes, Locust Beans (Iru), and Salt. The result is a harmonious blend of flavours that captivates the palate.

Asun

Originating from the Yoruba-speaking people of western Nigeria, Asun is a fiery delight that elevates roasted goat to culinary excellence.

This traditional dish features slow-roasted goat with the skin intact, expertly chopped, and sautéed in a flavorful sauce comprising onions, bell peppers, habanero, paprika, and a symphony of other seasonings.

Goat meat holds a special place in the hearts of Nigerians and West Africans, often taking centre stage at gatherings, special occasions, and festive holidays like Christmas.

For this gastronomic masterpiece, gather the following ingredients: goat meat (with the skin), an array of peppers, a medium-sized onion, stock cubes, thyme, salt (to taste), vegetable oil, optional black pepper, and both green and red bell peppers. The result is a compelling experience that showcases the rich and spicy essence of Asun.

Asun is that perfect meal for that guest who asked for something light.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

