Nigerian comedian, Mark Angel, has tendered an apology following the controversies that trailed the viral video of his ward and child comedienne, Emanuella Samuel.

The comedian made the apology public in a post on his Instagram page on Thursday, 14 December

Clarifying the incident, he said the comedienne innocently wore one of her elders’ clothes without her consent.

He said that he takes full responsibility for the incident, following the backlash that trailed the viral video.

“Dear friends and family, I want to address a situation involving my child: Emanuella’s recent video that has been circulating on social media.

“Unfortunately, she innocently wore inappropriate clothing belonging to one of her elder sisters without our knowledge, and posted it on her WhatsApp status but unfortunately a view-hungry adult (who I believe should have done the right thing by calling to report the child’s behaviour considering that we consider her a family friend), downloaded the video and posted it on her own Tiktok account without considering that the child may have posted that video without fully understanding the consequences.

“The video was shared without my consent or the consent of her handler. I take full responsibility as a parent, and I sincerely apologise for any discomfort or concern this may have caused.

“I’m addressing the situation with my child, emphasising the importance of making responsible choices. Please understand that this was a mistake, and I am taking steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“Thank you for your understanding and support during this challenging time.”

Background

On Thursday, 14 December, a video went viral on social media featuring Emmanuealla donning a black dress with a thigh-high slit, showcasing her cleavage while vibing to the song “Paper” by artiste Toye.

This bred backlash from social media users as many wondered why a 13-year-old was allowed to clad in such an exposing outfit.

