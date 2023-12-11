As 2023 gradually winds down, Google on Monday announced the results of its 2023 Year in Search, revealing the most searched terms, people, actors, musicians, topics, questions and more that captured the interest of Nigerians the most throughout this year.

Google’s Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and spotlights what the world searches to see, learn and do.

In Nigeria, this year’s results show a heightened interest in lifestyle, local politics, and notable personalities such as Moyo Lawal, Peter Obi and Oladipupo Oladimeji, aka Oladips, who topped the trending people’s list for 2023.

Highlight

The 2023 Year in Search provides a snapshot of what intrigued Nigerians during a year marked by significant sporting events, high-profile deaths, and the lead-up to Nigeria’s February 2023 elections.

Interestingly, in Nigerian music searches, Asake claimed the top spot in the 2023 top trending musicians category, closely followed by Khaid and Shallipopi, with Asake’s song “Lonely at the top” also dominating the search list of trending songs.

Nigerians were evidently interested in entertainment this year as can be reflected in the search for “Gangs of Lagos”, “Shanty Town,” and “Soso lyrics”, all of which topped the movies, video series and lyrics categories respectively.

Singer Mohbad, Yoruba actor Murphy Alabi, and actor-film producer Saint Obi, who all passed away in 2023, topped the search list for loss. Mohbad also took the lead in the category of the most searched Nigerian news topic in 2023.

Who is?

Questions like Who is the winner of the 2023 Presidential Election? Who is the governor of Kano State? Who is the Governor of Osun State? What is fuel subsidy? showed how concerned Nigerians were with the political and economic affairs of the country and how Google Search was used to learn more about their interests in 2023.

Questions like Who is Mohbad’s Wife? Who is Sam Larry? Who is the winner of BBNaija All Stars 2023? Who is Hilda Baci? also highlighted Nigerians’ interest in some entertainment happenings during the year.

Here are the trending searches in 2023..

Top 10 Trending Searches

Mohbad Nigeria National Elections 2023 Hilda Baci Mr. Ibu Simon Ekpa Ministerial list Seun Kuti Fuel Subsidy Tribunal judgement Yemi Cardoso

Top 10 trending people

Moyo Lawal Peter Obi Oladips Hilda Baci Mudryk Mr. Ibu Simon Ekpa Sam Larry Anita Brown Esther Raphael

Top 10 Trending Athletes / Sportspeople

Mudryk Hakimi Declan Rice Caicedo Enzo Fernandez Joao Felix Onana Kai Havertz Mason Mount Wout Weghorst

Top 10 Trending Actors

Moyo Lawal Empress Njamah Mr Ibu Nancy Isime Yul Edochie Bimbo Ademoye Maurice Sam Tobi Bakre Ruth Kadiri Olumide Oworu

Top 10 Trending Movies

Gangs of Lagos Jagun Jagun Extraction 2 Oppenheimer Barbie movie Fast X John Wick 4 Blue Beetle Creed 3 Heart of Stone

Top 10 Trending Nigerian Musicians

Asake Khalid Shallipopi Seyi Vibez Kizz Daniel Portable Spyro Boy Spice Odumodublvck Ayra Starr

Top 10 Trending Songs

Lonely at the top – Asake Reason – Omah Lay My G – Kizz Daniel Who is your guy – Spyro ft Tiwa Savage Terminator – KIng Promise Sability – Ayra Starr Asiwaju – Ruga Carry me go – Khalid ft Boy Spyce Ojapiano – KCee Rick till i die – Kizz Daniel

Top 10 Trending Loss

Mohbad Murphy Afolabi Saint Obi Christian Atsu AKA Bray Wyatt Don Brymo Costa Titch Tina Turna Matthew Perry

Top 10 Trending Lyrics

Soso lyrics Gwagwalada lyrics Asiwaju lyrics Lonely at the top lyrics Won da mo lyrics Party no dey stop lyrics Sability lyrics Carry me go lyrics Tobechukwu lyrics Reason Omah Lay lyrics

Top 10 Trending Recipes

Sex on the beach recipe Chin Chin recipe Black Soup recipe Fish roll recipe Pancake Recipe Spaghetti bolognese recipe Yamarita recipe Sausage roll recipe Okro soup recipe Coleslaw recipe

Top 10 Trending Video series

Shanty Town Alchemy of souls Alchemy of souls Season 2 Big Brother Titans Top Boy Far from home Gen V Wura Sex Life King the Land

Top 10 Trending Mobile Devices

Iphone 15 Tecno Spark 10 pro Tecno Camon 20 Tecno Spark 10 Infinix Hot 30i Redmi Note 12 Itel a70 Itel a40 Infinix note 30 pro Infinix Smart 8

Top 10 ‘Who is…’ general

Who is the winner of 2023 presidential election? Who is Mohbad’s wife? Who is the governor of Kano state? Who is Chelsea’s new coach? Who is Hilda Baci? Who is Sam Larry? Who is Simon Ekpa? Who is the governor of Osun State? Who is Hakimi? Who is the winner of BBN all stars 2023?

Top 10 ‘What is …’ general

What is a fuel subsidy? What is the meaning of Idan? What is an autopsy? What is the meaning of Idan in Yoruba? What is the cause of Mohbad’s death? What is the meaning of body count? What is the national flower of Nigeria? What is BVAS? What is Bell’s Palsy? What is Cryptic pregnancy?

