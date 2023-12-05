The Oxford University Press, Organisers of Oxford English Dictionary, has picked “rizz” as the

of the year for 2023.

The word was chosen from a selection of three words, the NPR is reporting.

The competition, designed to celebrate recently coined terms capturing cultural significance, involved over 32,000 public votes on social media and the Oxford Languages website.

Among the contenders were “Rizz” (the winner), “Swifttie,” “situation ship,” and “de-influencing.”

The selection process focused on the cultural and linguistic impact of these words, reflecting the evolving nature of languages.

The Origin of “Rizz”

Oxford University Press President, Casper Grathwohl, revealed that “rizz” originated on social media. Defined as style, charm, or attractiveness with the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner, the term gained popularity in June after actor Tom Holland’s mention in a Buzzfeed interview.

According to the Oxford University Press, the choice of “rizz” exemplifies how language evolves and is shared within communities, particularly among younger generations. It reflects the dynamic process of creating and defining language in spaces, whether online or in person.

The annual word selection aims to capture a snapshot of social history and portrays words that define a period and have a lasting cultural significance.

“Rizz” is an intriguing example of linguistic development within contemporary culture.

Oxford University Press noted that the choice of “rizz” reflects the ongoing dialogue between language, culture, and societal trends. This selection highlights the influence of social media and community-driven language formation in shaping words.

