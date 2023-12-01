The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has made an intriguing revelation about women, claiming that every woman carries a touch of witchcraft spirit within.

The 48-year-old monarch made this known in a recent video during a cameo with the cast of the Real Housewives of Lagos season 2.

In a recent viral Instagram video, members of the reality show visited the Ooni in his palace, where he spoke to them about ‘witchcraft’.

Iyabo Ojo, Chioma Ikokwu and Tania Omotayo were among those in the video at the king’s palace.

The video started with a warm welcome from the Ooni’s queen, Aderonke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, offering tips on approaching the king.

As the Ooni made his majestic entrance, the ladies knelt to greet him.

During the interaction with the Real Housewives of Lagos cast, the Ooni of Ife shared his perspective on women’s inherent qualities.

He said, “Every woman has that witchcraft spirit in them but you know people just probably think it is a negative thing, but witchcraft is all about manipulation.

“If you know how to manipulate very well… and that’s the power of a woman. You have a natural manipulative spirit and you should manipulate in a very positive way.”

Iyabo Ojo wanted to understand more about the king’s surprising revelation, so she asked if he meant all women were witches.

The king said yes, but he quickly clarified that there are “good witches.”

This revelation follows recent controversies with the Real Housewives, as highlighted in the latest episode of Season 2.

In a recent episode, there was a heated moment between celebrity stylist Tiannah and Mariam Adeyemi Timmer, stemming from accusations of gossip and perceived betrayal.

The drama unfolded when Iyabo Ojo and fellow housewives gathered to address the simmering tension between Toyin and Mariam. Mariam had been upset, claiming Toyin treated her poorly, and she vented to Iyabo, Chioma, and anyone who would listen.

On the flip side, Tiannah confronted Mariam for sharing too many secrets. As the two tried to patch things up, things took a wild turn.

The fashion designer accused Mariam of lying, smashed her phone, and even threatened to fight her. The other housewives had their hands full trying to prevent an all-out brawl. It was quite a scene!

