Isaac Oyedepo, the son of David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, has established his own church.
The new ministry is eponymously named The Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries.
Isaac Oyedepo unveiled his ministry on X on Tuesday through a YouTube video titled: “Unveiling of the Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries.”
In the video, his father could be seen praying for him and his wife, Ayomitide.
The senior Oyedepo, a bishop, said in part, “As hands are laid on you, I pray for unusual grace for sustainable connectivity that will keep you going without sweat.
“I pray that impact will be your goal not good preaching but great impact and I pray that your life will interpret your message in the name of Jesus.
“As you step into this new phase of your assignment, may you be clothed with humility, I have never begged, yet I have never lacked, I have never borrowed yet I have never lacked.”
In October, after a rumour emerged that he was breaking away from the Living Faith Church to set up his own ministry, the younger Oyedepo explained that there was no friction in his family and he remained a member of the Living Faith Church.
