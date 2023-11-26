Months after she sought love on social media, Damilola, one of the wives of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III, appears to have fully nested in the arms of controversial singer Portable.

Known as Dami, the 26-year-old mother-of-one made headlines in November 2020 when she fled the Alaafin’s palace, leaving her marriage to the traditional ruler behind. She later apologised to the monarch, saying her friends misled her.

She was the third Olori to have left the marriage, shortly after her co-queen, Aanu, left.

In June, Dami was a guest on an episode of a matchmaking show of famous Yoruba actor Kehinde Adams, also known as Lege Miami.

Lege hosts a live show on Instagram where females and males seeking love can strut their stuff for potential suitors.

On one of those Friday shows, the former Olori was spotted seeking love.

Dreamy love

Following recent reports that she finally found love in the arms of Portable, Dami has released a video of the singer flirting with her as he jets out to perform in the UK.

Before his departure, the ‘Apostoli’ singer called out the promoter in charge of the UK show for not providing his wife a visa to the UK.

However, the former Queen shared a video of herself and Portable chatting on their beds at different locations.

In the video, Portable whispers sweet nonsense to Dami as she blushes and covers her face shyly while his song, ‘Gbabe’, plays in the background.

She captioned it; “Okomi. Missing you already. When are you coming back?” Okomi is the Yoruba word for my husband.

In August, Portable confirmed their relationship.

The 29-year-old singer, when asked about his relationship with the queen, said he got the nudge to date her after the monarch’s demise.

He said: “I am a real human being; she is my fan from day one. But I later hear you say King don die, after king na king. If to say king never dies, you no see me with her. I no dey following person wife, that’s why dem no dey follows my wives.”

Before that, Portable and Queen Dami stirred up dating rumours as they exchanged endearing words, referring to each other as ‘king’ and ‘queen’.

Portable’s women

Call him a lover or a fighter, and you would be right.

Portable, who recently came close to fisticuffs with actor and skit maker Charles Okocha, aka Igwe Tupac, is known to openly express his undying love for his first wife, Ewatomi.

In May 2022, Portable, who also goes by Dr Zeh, posted a video on Instagram where he bragged that he would have up to 12 wives before he clocks 40.

The 27-year-old controversial musician boasted that he has six wives despite being below 30.

“I never reach 30; I don get six wives and plenty of children. Before I reach 40, my homemakers would be up to a dozen (12). I am not 30, and I already have six. I want to inform you so you would be aware,” he said in English and Pidgin.

