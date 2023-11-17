Nigerian comedian and actor Gbenga Adeyinka has revealed how he sustained and transformed his comic-television show, Laffmattazz, into a comedy tour across South-west Nigeria for over a decade.

Mr Adeyinka said the show has recorded diverse successes in the time past and has featured some of Nigeria’s finest entertainers, including Davido, Olamide, Tiwa Savage and Kcee.

He told PREMIUM TIMES: “Every year for the past 13 years, we decided to go on a tour to the comedy sector in the south-west, and I have not made a secret of that; what promoted this comedy tour was, at a point, all we focused on in the comedy industry was ‘area’ (Warri). I felt it was important to balance it up, whilst Okey Bakassi and Senator were building the east, I thought it was essential we started something here too, in the southwest.”

Mr Adeyinka, who worked as a corporate affairs manager in an engineering firm, found his way into comedy as he became famous with his ‘Shine Shine Bobo’ promo for ‘Star Game Show’.

Afterwards, he began a comedy tour in the South-west region of Nigeria, which he tagged ‘Laffmattazz’.

In the last 13 years, the 55-year-old comedian and actor has toured six major cities in South-west Nigeria – Ibadan, Abeokuta, Ekiti, Ekpe, Osogbo, Akure, Ilorin and Lagos.

However, the ace comedian is not resting on his oars as he brings his comedy show, Laffmattazz, to Lagos State for the second time on 26 November.

Lagos Again

The highly anticipated event, titled, ‘Lagos Again’, will be held at the famous Balmoral Event Center at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, from 5 p.m. and will feature music, comedy and dance.

Some stars billed to headline the Laffmatazz event are Tuface, Alibaba, Ruggedman, Destalker, Funny Bone, Ashny, The Countryman, Omobaba and Ashny.

Other performers are Mc Ajele, Laffup, Mc Lozy, Mc Danfo, Lizzy Jay, Mario, Goroso Ekiti, Mc Stylo, Dr Smile, Damola and lots more.

READ ALSO:

Speaking about the event, Mr Adeyinka said that the show aims to unite Nigeria through comedy.

He said, “This year, we started in Ibadan; what we did was we bought somebody from everywhere, in the sense that we brought somebody that supported a different candidate, in terms of support and the political lining.

“Whilst building the show, we didn’t drop the standard because everybody in the entertainment industry had performed in the show; we have had Davido perform to Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Kcee, and the list continues. But this year, we decided to call the tour the Unity Tour because, In my estimation, nothing has divided Nigerians like the last election. So, I thought it is important to use comedy to preach peace, unity and progress.”

“We made sure that because of the theme we are pushing, we brought people from the other side of the divide. In Abeokuta, for instance, Mr P headlined, and Mr P is from the other side of the divide from me. I dare say that we have been able to show that we are all one and we should not let anything or anybody divide the nation, so this year, we have done Ibadan, Osogbo, Ekpe, Abeokuta, and on 26 November, we would be ding Lagos Again.”

He said for 13 years he toured six cities. According to him, it started with Ibadan, then moved down to Osogbo, Abeokuta, Ilorin, Akure, Ekpe, and Ado Ekiti with headliner Teni, the entertainer.

Mr Adeyinka also noted that the show is a platform for discovering new comedy talents and exposing them to the business of comedy.

He said the show has brought comedians like Omo Baba, Baba Lariya, Mc Smiles, and many others to the limelight.

Speaking about the title of the show, Mr Adeyinka said that it was the second edition of the show in Lagos state.

He said, “It is called Lagos Again because we had Lagos Atlast last year, and we are having Lagos Again this year; it promises to be a lot of fun. Our lineup is awesome, and we have the legends, the raves and myself. For the legends, we have Tuface, Rugged Man, and Adewale Ayuba in music, and in comedy, we have Alibaba. What we do is a family show, so there is something for somebody to take home.”

Mr Adeyinka also revealed plans to reduce six cities’ annual comedy tours to three cities yearly. He also intends to take the show outside the shores of Nigeria to the UK and USA.

Aside from comedy, Mr Adeyinka is also an actor, and he has featured in movies like ‘Knock Out’ (2019), ‘Lockdown Love’ (2023) and ‘Wages’ (2015).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

