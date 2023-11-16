The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry (MFM) has refuted claims suggesting that an elderly female worshipper passed away during a church event at the ‘Prayer City’ in Ogun State.

On Thursday, Collins Edomaruse, the media aide to the church’s General Overseer, Daniel Olukoya, clarified in a statement that the woman, whose name was not disclosed, did not die within the church premises but at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) in Sagamu.

Last week, it was reported by PUNCH newspaper that a female worshiper identified as Bisi Adewumi of MFM reportedly slumped during a prayer session at the church auditorium in the Ibafo area of Ogun State.

Contrary to reports, the church’s media aide, Mr Edomaruse said the woman, who attended a regular service on 2 November 2023, appeared frail upon arrival.

Mr Edomaruse added that the ministry may not be able to ascertain the medical situation of everyone who comes into its vicinity but provides care to anyone in need of medical attention.

Reacting to the news of the death of the church worshipper on the church premises, the church’s media aide wrote, “One can conclude that it is simply a case of ignorance and misrepresentation of facts to claim that the ministry caused the unfortunate demise of a worshipper at a teaching hospital in any way.”

“The Church provides a covenant platform of divine encounter and teaches the worshippers how to connect with the God of the Bible. This has provided tremendous testimonies over the years.”

The church’s narrative

In the statement, the church said that instead of participating in a residential programme like ‘deliverance,’ she sought medical attention within the church premises due to her weakened state. Subsequently, she was swiftly transported to the Prayer City Clinic and later to OOUTH, Sagamu.

He wrote, “It (church) has shown enough duty of care by rushing the sick person to the hospital. But some sections of the media had falsely reported that the woman had collapsed and died in the church.”

Mr Edomaruse said the woman died at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu, where she was rushed to and not inside the church.

The statement quoted the matron at the Prayer City Clinic, Bisi Adewumi, as saying that the deceased was “brought in to the clinic on the 2nd of November 2023, around 5.30 p.m. as an emergency case from the auditorium during Thursday evening service.

Mrs Adewumi said the deceased exhibited signs of being in urgent need of medical attention.

The clinic staff recorded her pale condition and low blood pressure, prompting immediate transportation to OOUTH for further intervention.

The statement reads, “On physical observation inside an ambulance, we recorded pallor+++…that she was pale (short of blood). She looked cachexia and emaciated; hence, blood pressure was quickly checked inside the ambulance; result: B/P71/55 P115, Temp 36. oc, because of the pallor+++ that requires immediate blood.”

“The ambulance driver and a nurse were instructed to rush her to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, where urgent intervention and investigations could occur.

“The report received from the nurse at the teaching hospital indicated that the deceased was attended to in the ambulance as an emergency for preliminary investigations.

“She later gave up there, and her remains were deposited at the morgue of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital.”

The church said the incident was reported to the Ibafo Police Station the following day.

