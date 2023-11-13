Following a botched Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) and Lipo 360 surgery, a Canada-based Nigerian, Betty Achom, has set up a $6000 GoFundMe account for ailing transgender Jay Boogie.

A few weeks back, PREMIUM TIMES reported that he was in critical condition as he grappled with the aftermath of a botched Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgery.

During a live Instagram video session last Thursday, Jay Boogie, whose real name is Daniel Nsika, lamented expending his life savings on diapers as he cried out for financial support from the public.

The 25-year-old transgender said that after the Lipo 360 surgery with a surgeon, Chidinma Akpa of Curvy Girls Essentials, also known as CGEEASTHETICS, he developed complications, and he was referred to a Kidney centre, where he was diagnosed with acute kidney injury and Sepsis.

Following Jay Boogie’s public outcry, a $6000 GoFundMe has been created. As of press time, 46 donations summing to $890, in the last four days, the aGoFundMe account was made.

Ms Achom, who organised the GOFundMe, said that Jay had received funds from the Nigerian plastic surgery community’s family, friends, and girls, but that was not enough for the treatment.

Soliciting for aid, Ms Achom wrote on the GoFundMe account, “Jay is an orphan and the sole provider of four siblings. Jay is an open member of the lgbtq community and is a well-known transgender Instagram influencer.

“The LGBTQ community in Nigeria is currently being scrutinised. As we all know, being a member of the LGBTQ community is currently illegal. Please help save Jay’s life. And Jay is a brother, a sister, a cousin, a parent and a friend to many; every day counts in saving her life. Please help with as little as you can.”

In the context of Nigerian law, cross-dressing same-sex relationships and other LGBTQ acts are subject to the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act, signed into law by former President Goodluck Jonathan on 7 January 2014.

Botched Bum Surgery

Giving details of his surgery, Jay Boogie said he was in good health before the surgery.

In a recent statement he published last week, he wrote, “ I had Lipo 360 & BBL Surgery with Dr Chidinma Akpa, on the 3rd of October 2023. Before the surgery, she said I should stop hormonal medications (I had no other health concerns before the surgery, and I have test results to back my claims). I am releasing this information to the public for transparency purposes.”

Jay Boogie said that the clinic has refused to take responsibility for the botched surgery and has abandoned him in another medical facility, leaving him nothing but only a referred note.

Explaining his ordeal, Jay Boogie said, “Ever since November 1st, I have been on dialysis and treatment for Sepsis; I have exhausted my life savings in the course of this treatment. I have only received funds from the Nigerian Plastic Surgery Community and a few friends.”

In an Instagram live session with Loveth Jennifer, a Nigerian doctor based in Namibia, Jay Boogie said he is bankrupt and struggling to stay alive. In the video, Jay Boogie, who is grappling with his health, vomited while he talked about the impact of the botched surgery.

Additionally, Ms Jennifer said Jay Boogie was in a critical condition and unable to urinate for 24 hours post-surgery. She alleged that the surgeon abandoned Jay Boogie in an unfamiliar hospital and is now suggesting that the effeminate social media influencer had pre-existing kidney issues.

In a distressing turn of events, Jay Boogie, bedridden and unable to sit or urinate, has turned to divine intervention. He recently participated in an online prayer session led by popular pastor David Ibiyeomie on Instagram Live.

This setback comes at a crucial time for Jay Boogie, who had previously undergone surgeries on his breasts and was gearing up for gender reassignment surgery, as revealed in a recent BBC Pidgin interview.

Hospital keeps mum

The surgeon, associated with Curvy Girl Essentials in Osapa London, Lagos State, has not issued any sstatement since the botched surgery and has locked its Instagram account.

When this newspaper contacted the hospital via phone, a representative picked up but did not respond to any of the questions before ending the call abruptly and has since refused to take other calls from our correspondent.

Once a makeup artist and owner of Jay Brushes, Jay Boogie rose to social media prominence in 2019, becoming one of Nigeria’s leading crossdressers alongside figures like Bobrisky and James Brown.

Jay Boogie’s botched surgery is reminiscent of Anu Fella of Med Contour, a plastic surgeon whose facility was sealed by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) over botched plastic surgeries.

