Samklef congratulates Davido on Grammy nomination

Samklef has publicly commended Davido on bagging his first Grammy nomination.

Last Friday, Davido made the 2024 Grammy nominees list with his songs appearing in three categories; ‘Best Global Music Performance’ (‘Feel’), ‘Best African Performance’ (Unavailable) and ‘Best Global Album’ (Timeless).

The music producer congratulated Davido on his Instagram page, promising to pray for his success in securing the three awards.

However, some social media users have pointed out that the message comes across as conceited, as both artistes have been at loggerheads.

Wizkid, KWAM 1 visit Awujale

As music superstar Wizkid visited Ijebu Ode in Ogun State, the young artiste, in the company of Fuji star KWAM 1, took time to pay homage to the Awujale of Ijebu land, Sikiru Kayode Adetona Ogbagba II.

In a clip which trended on social media, Awujale was seen praying for Wizkid.

Another clip showed the moment the Nigerian StarBoy paid a visit to his secondary school.

Brain Jotter distances self from ‘fake’ hawker

Skit maker Brain Jotter has distanced himself from the physically challenged person hawking water in traffic to whom he rendered some help.

The comedian made a video of a young female hawker, Eniola, who tried to help her get back into her makeup business. The entertainer had her N400,000 on the spot to buy the things she needed.

However, information revealed that the lady is a man who disguises himself to get money and help from people.

A report claimed the young man’s name is Sultan, and in 2022, a group of people rented an apartment for him and got him tools to establish himself.

Brain Jotter has since distanced himself from the hawker. On his Instagram story, Brain Jotter expressed shock that he was casually scammed by a man who had received N600k from people before.

Helen Paul’s addresses rape stigma

Comedian Helen Paul narrated her heartbreaking story of rejection by her aunties because she was born out of rape.

Speaking at the recently held Daystr Excellence in Leadership event, Ms Paul recounted growing up with her maternal grandmother and not being shown love by her mother’s family members.

She also recalled all the struggles she went through before attaining the success she has today.

Kiddwaya sparks dating rumours with CeeC

Former BBNaija contestant Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya, has thrown a subtle hint that he has a thing with Cynthia Nwadiora, aka CeeC, also a BBNaija alumnus.

Waya flew into the country to host a special birthday dinner for CeeC, who recently clocked 31. While sharing a picture from their romantic dinner, Kiddwaya referred to the Enugu-born lawyer as “my wife.”

Kidd shared the picture via his X handle: “Having dinner with my wife @Official_CeeC.”

His post elicited excitement from fans, who tipped them for a romantic relationship via the comment section.

Nollywood special effect expert escapes kidnap attempt

Hakeem Ajibola, a special effects makeup artist popularly known as Hakeem Effect in Nollywood, has revealed how he and his family narrowly escaped a kidnapping attempt while travelling through Ikenne, Ogun State.

In a post on his Instagram page, Hakeem revealed that he, his wife, and their staff were travelling when armed kidnappers attacked them. The gunmen opened fire on the bus, causing panic and chaos.

He wrote, “I thank God almighty for my life and the lives of my crew; we were attacked by kidnappers just after Ikene 20 minutes ago; they shot at us, shattered the glass, kidnapped people …..but I thank God I’m alive; I thank God my driver (Legba) was shot at a close range, the bullet flying everywhere, but God drove it for us; my wife and my staff are alive.”

Bella Shmurda unveils baby boy

Nigerian singer and new dad Abiola Akinbiyi, professionally known as Bella Shmurda, has shared pictures of his baby boy for the first time.

The singer posted new pictures to his Twitter page last Thursday, featuring his bundle of joy.

In July, Shmurda announced that he had welcomed a baby lost baby at birth in 2022, which put him in the wrong place for a while.

Do2dtun slams Afrobeats artistes for charging in Dollars

Radio personality Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, popularly known as Do2dtun, has decried the trend of Nigerian singers setting in dollars for their shows, even within Nigeria.

The media personality and video jockey took to Twitter to share his frustration, suggesting that, at this point, DJs might as well take the stage themselves.

He emphasised the roots of Afrobeats artists, who built their careers from the ground up in Nigeria. He lamented that charging in dollars disrupts the unity inherent in the genre of music.

His tweet read, “This Afrobeat we all built together, na Una go use Una hands spoil am. You now charge your people in dollars. Forget to unlock the togetherness the genre gives you and your people. Quite strange.”

Why Mr Ibu’s leg was amputated – Ex-manager

Emeka Chochoo, the ex-manager of Nollywood comic actor John Okafor, has revealed the reasons why the actor’s leg was amputated.

Mr Chochoo, who worked with Mr Ibu for over a decade, said that the amputation became necessary because of an infection of the arteries at the ankle that was not detected early enough.

Explaining the cause of the amputation, Chochoo said, “Blood wasn’t flowing into the leg, which was not detected on time. When it was, it had become too late, causing the doctors to decide on the amputation.

Chochoo also stated that the surgery was done in Nigeria, but the actor will soon be flown abroad for further treatment.

“The surgery was done in Nigeria. He will soon be flown out of the country for further treatment, but for now, he is being cared for in Nigeria.”

APC refusing to pay me N30m debt – Terry G blows hot

One-time famous Afro-pop dancehall singer Gabriel Amanyi, best known as ‘Terry G’, has called out the leadership of the All Progressive Congress, APC, for failing to pay him a performance fee worth over N30m nine months after the general elections.

In an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, the singer raised concerns over unpaid fees for his performance for the All Progressives Congress (APC) during their campaign.

The Benue-State-born singer said that he charges N5m per performance and performed in over six states during the campaign but has yet to be paid by the party representatives who contracted him.

Speaking about his plight, the ‘Akpako’ crooner said, “Since after the elections, I have been trying to reach to them, but they said that we have to wait, you know the president was having some challenges, even though he was announced the president and sworn in, that we should exercise some patience. But now Baba is the President, let them pay us; they are still refusing.”

BBNaija stars Leo Dasilva, Chizzy marry their lovers

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Leo Dasilva has tied the knot with his lover, Maryam Laushi.

The traditional marriage took place on Saturday in Kaduna State. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from his colleagues and friends.

Recall that Leo and Maryam got engaged earlier this year.

Leo’s wedding comes at the same time when another BBNaija star, Francis Chidi, better known as Chizzy, tied the knot with his lover in Anambra State.

The 29-year-old reality TV star gained prominence after participating in Season 7 of BBNaija, tagged ‘Level Up’ edition, which saw Phyna as the season’s winner.

How Charles Inojie’s mum abandoned him as a child

Nollywood actor and director Charles Inojie has narrated how his mother abandoned him as a baby.

In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Inojie said, “Since I was born, I’ve only lived with my dad for eight months. It got to a point where my father’s mistress asked him to choose between her and me. And he chose her.

“The day I was to meet my mother for the first time, I’ve seen a lot, so nothing moved me anymore. I’ve been on the street for too long. One of my uncles called me, and when I entered his room, he was there with a woman. They were all quiet. The next thing, I saw the woman cleaning tears. I said, ‘Brother Solo, it’s like this woman is my mother.’ He said, ‘Wow! Blood is thicker than water.’ I said I was happy to see her, but I didn’t know why she was s expecting me to cry and hug her; I’m not going to do it.”

The actor said his father evicted him from home after his mistress asked him to choose between his son and her.

