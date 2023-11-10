Toluige Babalola, the mother whose son Oreofeoluwa Lawal-Babalola became an internet sensation with the “Mummy Calm Down” video, has reportedly committed suicide.

Oreofeoluwa Lawal was only four years old when he became a Twitter sensation in 2020 after a viral video of him begging his mum, Mrs Babalola, to calm down when she wanted to beat him for something he had done wrong.

The viral video caught the attention of the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos. After that viral video, young Lawal landed a cameo role in Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Swallow’ movie.

Despite the initial attention, the family’s life took a dark turn. Recent reports reveal that Mrs Babalola had been grappling with undisclosed problems, choosing to keep her struggles to herself.

She left behind her husband, a taxi driver, and three children, including the internet-famous “Mummy Calm Down” boy.

The news of her first demise surfaced on the micro-blogging site X, shared by a user named Samuel.

In a heartbreaking post, Samuel disclosed that Mrs Babalola had taken her own life without reaching out to anyone for help.

Samuel wrote, “The woman in the viral ‘Mummy Calm Down’ video has just committed suicide here in Benin. She refused to speak to anyone about her problems. She left behind three kids for her husband, including the popular ‘Mummy Calm Down’ boy.”

Also, the Edo State Police command confirmed Toluige’s death, stating that her husband is in custody and under investigation.

Confirming Mrs Babalola’s demise in a chat with BBC Pidgin, Chidi Nwabuzor, the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, said that the deceased’s husband reported the incident, claiming to have discovered his wife hanging upon returning from the market.

The police spokesperson quoted the husband as saying that “he came home from the market when he saw his wife hanging with rope on her neck”.

Mr Nwabuzor said she was rushed to the hospital and then to the mortuary after she was confirmed dead.

According to the police, the mother-of-three took her life in front of her one-year-old child.

However, the police queried her husband for not initially reporting the situation to the authorities.

Mr Nwabuzor also stated that Mrs Babalola’s husband is currently in detention.

He said, “Police still detain the man and will soon be transferred to the command homicide section of the State CID for further investigation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

