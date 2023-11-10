Fashion enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the sixth edition of the Guaranty Trust (GTCO) Fashion Weekend, scheduled from 11th to 12th November, at the GTCentre in Oniru, Lagos.

This event is not just your typical fashion show; it’s a consumer-focused extravaganza and a free business platform designed to put Africa’s best fashion on a global stage while championing the vibrant spirit of the continent’s burgeoning fashion industry.

This two-day event will be packed with master classes covering various topics, from fashion journalism and styling to branding, modelling, and mental health in the fashion industry.

These masterclasses are custom-tailored for entrepreneurs and fashion enthusiasts, delivering invaluable insights into building and sustaining fashion brands in the industry’s ever-evolving landscape.

The classes will be anchored by seasoned international fashion entrepreneurs, including notable figures like International makeup artist John Barnett, British model Jordan Dunn, award-winning fashion journalist Julee Wilson, renowned international hairstylist Jawara, and international Fashion stylist Sergio Hudson.

Other stylists like Chinese-born Huishan Zhang, Nigerian fashion entrepreneur Ejiro Amos-Tafiri, and Jamaican-American designer Edvin Thompson are joining the roster of talented individuals.

Since its inception in 2016, the Guaranty Trust Fashion Weekend has evolved into one of Africa’s premier platforms for showcasing the continent’s finest fashion and facilitating real commerce for small businesses in the fashion sector.

Runway show

And, of course, the runway show will take centre stage at the 2023 GTCO Fashion Weekend, showcasing a thoughtfully curated collection of bold and captivating fashion statements from Africa’s finest fashion brands.

As always, fashion enthusiasts can expect an array of insightful masterclasses, electrifying runway shows, and free stalls for over 120 fashion retailers.

The event will also feature vibrant colours, lively music, and a delightful ambience, creating a multisensory and thoroughly gratifying experience for all attendees.

Segun Agbaje, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, commented on the 2023 GTCO Fashion Weekend, emphasising the evolving nature of fashion and the event’s commitment to adapting to the changing industry landscape.

He highlighted the importance of fashion as a creative expression and how the event aims to provide opportunities for local fashion retailers to thrive in a dynamic market.

The GTCO Fashion Weekend is a flagship platform for Guaranty Trust Bank’s “Promoting Enterprise” initiative, benefiting its growing retail and SME customer base while supporting the indigenous Creative Industry.

The GTCO Fashion Weekend offers numerous local fashion businesses a golden opportunity to expand their online presence, venture into new markets, and set the stage for long-term success.

What’s more, the 2023 GTCO Fashion Weekend promises a series of online masterclasses led by esteemed experts in the fashion world.

