Famous Nigerian transgender and social media sensation Jay Boogie, formerly known as Daniel Nsikan, has lamented the impact of his botched Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery on his finances and health.

Last week, PREMIUM TIMES reported that he was in critical condition as he grappled with the aftermath of a botched Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgery.

However, on Thursday, in an Instagram live session with Loveth Jennifer, a Nigerian doctor based in Namibia, Jay Boogie said he is bankrupt and struggling to stay alive.

Additionally, Ms Jennifer said Jay Boogie was in a critical condition and unable to urinate for 24 hours post-surgery. She alleged that the surgeon abandoned Jay Boogie in an unfamiliar hospital and is now suggesting that the effeminate social media influencer had pre-existing kidney issues.

As part of the aftermath of the surgery, he is in a critical condition as he has been rendered bedridden and unable to sit or urinate.

In the video, Jay Boogie, who is grappling with his health, vomited while he talked about the impact of the botched surgery.

The Akwa-Ibom-State-born transgender said, “Since the surgery, the surgeon hardly comes here to check out how I am doing; Dr Dimma has not reached out.”

It’s a distressing situation for the influencer, who has previously undergone surgeries on his breasts and was preparing for gender reassignment surgery, as mentioned in a recent BBC Pidgin interview.

He expressed disappointment that no one was coming to his aid, and in addition to meeting his own needs, he also had family obligations and expenses to meet.

“ Nobody is donating funds; my condition has been getting worse, and all my life savings have been going on dialysis; all my life savings have been buying diapers. I would just die here; I pray it doesn’t take my life. This lady has messed everything up all my career; she has messed everything up. How do I take care of my siblings?

Also, Jay Boogie has now sought a divine solution to his problem by asking God for help. Just recently, the young transgender model was spotted participating in an online prayer session held by popular pastor David Ibiyeomie on Instagram Live.

Appeal

During the live session, Ms Jennifer said she went on the live video with Jay Boogie to keep Nigerians abreast of his deteriorating health condition and pleaded for financial support.

Since the news of the botched surgery went public, Jay Boogie’s friends have also begun rallying around and soliciting funds online from his followers and concerned Nigerians to enable him to receive better medical treatment at a different health facility.

Also speaking in the video, Bethly, who works with the Nigerian Plastic Surgery Community, said that Jay Boogie’s case is complex because he is not a biological female.

Soliciting financial aid for Boogie, she said, ‘‘Nigeria is tough; we all know the reasons why funds are not coming because Jay is not a biological female; if only we can put our religious beliefs and cultural beliefs aside and please come together and save Jay’s life. Even if you are against the LGBTQ community, or you are against transgender people, please go and support Jay”.

Jay Boogie, one of Nigeria’s leading crossdressers alongside Bobrisky and James Brown, said that before the BBL surgery that went wrong, he had undergone a series of medical tests and had the results to prove that he was in perfect condition.

He started as a makeup artist and owner of Jay Brushes before gaining prominence on social media in 2019.

