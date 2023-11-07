Away from economics, international development and negotiating debt relief, Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has proven herself to be the real hot stepper.

In 2015, a video of the global trade and finance expert where she was dancing to Psquare’s club banger, ‘Chop My Money’, surfaced.

The clip, according to reports, dates back to February 2013 at the Harvard Business School ABC Conference, where she had just delivered a speech.

The video trended when the NNPC and its supervising ministry were accused of fleecing $20 billion from the nation’s coffers.

As the minister in that administration, many did not fail to point out the double entendre spun by the song’s title.

However, as the saying goes, the second time is the charm.

No fluke

Over the weekend in Germany, Uzo Iweala, son of the first African and first female Director-General of the World Trade Organization, tied the knot with his heartthrob, Lotte Elsa.

Typical of a Nigerian wedding, the reception allowed the families to throw down a step or two.

In the thick of it was none other than Ms Okonjo-Iweala, who showed her guests that her dance skills were not a one-off thing.

The finance expert and her daughter-in-law danced vigorously to a trumpet rendition of Flavour’s wedding-themed song, ‘Ada Ada’ and ‘Yori Yori’ by the defunct music group Bracket.

Photos from the ceremony were shared by the groom’s aunt, Njide Okonjo-Iweala, who penned a short note to the couple.

“As Nigerians and Ndigbo, there is no marriage unless we as a community celebrate our traditional marriage rites, Igba Nkwu Nwanyi. So, in Heidelberg, Germany, we married our wife,” she wrote.



Ms Okonjo-Iweala is an economist and international development professional with over 30 years of experience working in Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and North America.

She was formerly Chair of the Board of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. She was also on the Boards of Standard Chartered PLC and Twitter Inc.

She was appointed the African Union (AU) Special Envoy to mobilise international financial support for the fight against COVID-19 and WHO Special Envoy for Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator.

A skilled negotiator, she has brokered numerous agreements which have produced win-win outcomes.

Mrs Okonjo-Iweala twice served as Nigeria’s Finance Minister and briefly acted as Foreign Minister in 2006, the first woman to hold both positions.

She had a 25-year career at the World Bank as a development economist, rising to the No. 2 position of Managing Director of operations.

She is renowned as the first female and African candidate to contest for the presidency of the World Bank Group in 2012, backed by Africa and major developing countries in the first genuinely contestable race for the world’s highest development finance post.

