The Family of Ehi Braimah, publisher of Naija Times, an independent online newspaper, has announced the death of their matriarch, Rose Osovbakhia Braimah (nee Abebe).

Mrs Braimah died on 4 November at 86.

In a statement for the Family, Mr Braimah noted that his late mother was a beautiful woman, resourceful wife and respected community leader of Ughodin Quarters in Iruekpen, Ekpoma, in Esan West local government area of Edo State.

Mama, the statement said, was a devoted Christian, dependable caregiver, enterprising small business owner, gracious philanthropist, engaging storyteller and unrelenting activist.

“Each time a new administration was inaugurated in the country, my mother used to wonder whether it would be better than the previous one,“ reminisced Mr Braimah.

“She was deeply concerned about the pervasive economic hardships and deteriorating quality of life of Nigerians. My mum always talked about the humanity that makes other people’s lives better.”

He added that in her lifetime, Mrs Braimah – with a solid analytical mind – instilled the values of discipline, hard work, courage, perseverance, selflessness, humility and leadership in all her children.

“Her commitment to the Christian faith was profound; she could pray and fast for long hours. Mama believed quality education was priceless, and she always explained that it was the best meal ticket for a child to escape the shackles of poverty. As far as she was concerned, illiteracy is a disease!

“As a young woman of 23 years, my mother was betrothed to my late father, and she travelled from Iruekpen to Kaduna to meet him to start a family,” Mr Braimah remembered. She was blessed with nine children, but three have passed away. Mama is also survived by a brother, two sisters and grandchildren.”

He said they are also comforted that Mama, fond of singing and dancing, lived a happy and fulfilled life of purpose. “Mama has finished her race,” Mr Braimah declared, “but we (family members and indeed all Nigerians) must continue to uphold the values of a decent society that she stood for to honour her legacy, and may her memories continue to be a blessing.”

Details of the burial obsequies will be announced in due course.

