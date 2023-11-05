Portable, Dammy Krane record Davido diss track

In keeping to his promise, singer Oyindamola Emmanuel, aka Dammy Krane, on Wednesday, teamed up with famous street-hop singer Portable to record a diss track targeted at Davido.

This song comes in the wake of Dammy Krane’s public call-out of Davido for allegedly failing to compensate him for his songwriting contributions on a previous track, a situation he passionately pleaded with Davido to rectify for the sake of his daughter.

In a series of posts on X, using a blend of pidgin English, he wrote, “Owe B Owe Owe Owe One DAVID-Owe, please pay me my money. I no dey beg you; it is my work! You no gats japa.”

Meanwhile, Davido was sued for indebtedness by the former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, after failing to perform at an event in Warri, Delta state, despite being paid N70 million.

Burna Boy to pay off blogs

Grammy-winning artiste Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, expressed a willingness to compensate Nigerian blogs to stop publishing news about him.

He called upon Nigerian bloggers to come together and determine a price, which they could then communicate to him so that he could settle them and end any news coverage about him “completely.”

On Friday, Burna Boy posted on his X handle, “How far. All these Instablog, PulseNg e.t.c, abeg make all of una do meeting then decide how much I give all of una make una forget my name. I know I never paid any of una before, so I say I just run finally. I greet you, bros!!”

“Make I pay money first. If dem born anybody makes dem remember my name after I don sort. Sha All these things na because ORAIMO nor use chord again. #BringbackORAIMOchord.”.

Afronation cancels Detty December

There is disappointing news for those looking forward to having a wild December.

The maiden edition of Afro Nation Nigeria, scheduled for 19 and 20 December, has been cancelled.

The organisers on 31 October said that the highly anticipated event had to be cancelled due to their inability to deliver a show of the quality Nigeria deserves.

“Unfortunately, the Afro Nation Nigeria festival in Lagos will now not be taking place. As event organisers, we hold ourselves to extremely high standards, and it has become clear to us that it is currently not possible to deliver a show of the quality that Nigeria deserves in December 2023,” a statement from the organisers revealed.

Afro Nation has organised concerts in Portugal, Ghana, Puerto Rico, Miami, and Detroit.

Between Seun Kuti, AY

Two of Nigeria’s biggest entertainers, Seun Kuti and comedian Ayo Makun, famously known as AY, came head to head during the week.

In a surprising move, Seun had an Instagram live session where he accused AY of portraying his daughter as a ‘dog’ in one of his comedy skits.

Responding, AY said that as one who was childless for 13 years, he would never find himself in a position to mock another living being, let alone referring to a child as a dog.

Addressing the skit which led to the drama, AY said that he never made a joke of Seun; he was only satirising the state of the nation and recent happenings, which is his usual style of comedy. He also stated that the skit in question was directed at Guinness record holder Hilda Baci and a lady who said she was a dog mother.

Legendary juju singer Pick Peters dies

Legendary juju singer Akorede Akanni Peter, popularly known as Emperor Pick Peters, has died. He was 74.

According to information, Emperor Peters, a renowned juju musician famous for his hit song ‘Omode de’, died after a brief illness.

Tayo Adeolokun, the chairman of TASMAN Equipment, a prominent musical equipment rental company in Nigeria, announced the news of Emperor Pick Peters’ passing.

Born on 2 April 1952, Emperor Peters enjoyed a remarkable career spanning several decades. He started in the music industry in early 1973 with the release of his debut album, ‘Kango kango l’agogo n dun’, and released more than 20 albums with his distinctive style of juju music.

Tems speaks on Uganda’s prison experience

Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems has spoken about her experience in a prison in Uganda, where she was detained for two days in 2020.

She was detained alongside Omah Lay for allegedly flouting COVID-19 protocols in the East African country.

Tems revealed that she and Omah Lay were utterly cut off from the outside world during their detention and had to adjust to prison life rapidly. She described the harsh conditions, including a minor, bare room with no bed, just blankets and tissues on the floor.

She further revealed that she was subjected to dehumanising treatment by correctional officers, who she said forced her to kneel to speak to them and only fed her once a day.

“I didn’t eat. I just kept sipping water every day. It was very dehumanising. I felt like I was not even human. I felt like I was an animal,” Tems said.

Portable gifts signees new phones

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has never failed to show his generosity, from gifting his signees with cars to sending money to their families.

Recently, the singer gifted new phones to artistes signed under his record label, Zeh Nation.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the singer presented the phones to the artistes inside his recording label studio. He advised Femzy Jay, Abuga, and Baba Monkeh to remain loyal to the label to enjoy “bigger opportunities”.

Between Basketmouth and NDLEA

Basketmouth, during the week, notified the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, that its officers were conducting a stop and search at Admiralty Way in Lekki.

The NDLEA head, however, cleared the air, revealing that the stop-and-search exercise was to “protect residents from the activities of drug dealers and disrupt the supply chain of illicit substances.”

The response on NDLEA’s X page on Saturday read, “Thanks #basket_mouth. The men are on authorised duty based on intelligence; their presence is not a regular occurrence.”

Holy Ghost Night: Pastor Adeboye evades successor question

A man, whose identity is unclear, caused a stir on Friday night at the RCCG Holy Ghost Night.

The man who claimed to have come from Oke-Igbo, Ondo State, arrived on the podium during the time for testimonies.

He, however, veered off when he asked Pastor Adeboye an all-important question. He asked, “My message is to our daddy Pastor Adeboye. God asked me to ask him, ‘Who is the person that would succeed him?’”

Pastor Adeboye declined to answer a question about his successor and did not refer to the man’s actions during his sermon.

Israel DMW marriage allegedly crashes

A year after they tied the knot, Davido’s aide, Israel DMW, and his wife seem to have called it quits.

The couple married in October 2022, but their marriage reportedly crashed in September this year.

This weekend, to dispel rumours that his marriage crashed months ago, Israel took to his Instagram Stories to post Sheila, and he called her “my wife”.

Sheila responded to Israel, writing, “In your…dreams.”

