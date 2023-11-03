Hadiza Gabon, a Kannywood actress, dragged a Kaduna State civil servant, Bala Musa, before a magistrates’ court in Kaduna on Wednesday over an alleged character slander.

Speaking through her attorney, Mubarak Sani, as reported by NAN, the actress claimed that the defendant’s false accusations against her had caused her to face a backlash from the public.

He added that people on social media called Hadiza a cheat who had refused to marry Musa after collecting his money, an allegation “which was proven to be false”.

The defendant, through his counsel, Naira Murtala, denied the allegation.

The Chief Magistrate, Shamsudeen Sulaiman, asked the complainant’s counsel if they had witnesses, and they answered in the affirmative.

The Chief Magistrate granted bail to the accused with the condition that he should present two reliable sureties who were residents of Kaduna State and must be civil servants.

He adjourned the matter to 15 November for the complainant to present witnesses.

History

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the defendant had filed a suit against Hadiza at Shari’a Court l, Magajin Gari, in March 2022.

He accused the actress of refusing to marry him after he had given her N396,000.

The actress had then denied knowing Mr Musa, saying she had never met or spoken to him before and had no relationship with him.

However, the actress had insisted that she never requested funds from anybody. She cautioned her followers and fans to be careful not to fall into the trap of scammers.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Hadiza also said she doesn’t have an official Facebook page because of scammers.

A check by PREMIUM TIMES, the actress has over seven Facebook pages, which she denied operating.

“I cannot ask for money from anybody. People have been falling victim, sending and paying funds to scammers in my name. Please don’t do that.

“And annoyingly, men suffer the most, and they fall victim to such scams in my name.”

