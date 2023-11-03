The Big Brother Naija All Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, recently with Chude Jideonwo, host of WithChude, to discuss how being betrayed at a young age has made her afraid of making friends.

The 22-year-old reality TV star also shared how being bullied in the house made her feel alone and abandoned, the depression she had to fight off after the first Big Brother, and why she is sad that some housemates still haven’t congratulated her.

“I am still hurt that I didn’t get congratulations from some of the housemates because I know that If I were in their shoes, I would be happy for them. In the bathroom scene with Ike, she said, ‘I felt sad and lonely; I was like, what did I do to deserve this? Even if I have done something to hurt you, you should have just come to me to talk about it, not throwing my clothes. I felt like, ‘God, open the ground, let it swallow me’. My energy just went low.”

Ilebaye shared how she prepared for her second time in Big Brother, saying she just went there to have fun. ‘‘ My only strategy was to pray and believe in God that I would at least get to the final stage. I didn’t think I would win; I prayed that I should just last until the sixth week or final if God permits.’’

On the rumour that her strategy was to gain public sympathy by saying she was being bullied, she said, “I think that is false because my win is by grace. This is my year; what is meant for you will be for you. I feel like I was prepared for the journey because my going and coming out in the third week the first time was a taste of it the first time. I also think people genuinely loved me for who I am, not because of pity.”

If she felt the housemates bullied her, Ilebaye said she was misunderstood and went through a lot, adding that she wasn’t bullied but treated unfairly”.

Big Brother House

Ilebaye also spoke about the relationships she had in the house.

“In the house, I wanted to get to know Prince. He was cool, and I noticed he was scared, so I told him, ‘I am the kind of girl that does not like competition; I am the kind of person that when I am for you, and I am just for you alone’.

‘‘But I think he probably felt like I was just joking and that we should leave the house first. There is nothing serious between us; we are just guys. I like intelligent people- and I like how they speak and think. In her relationship with Cross, she said it was nothing serious; it wasn’t like she wanted a relationship. The house will be boring if you don’t have somebody beside you – cuddling. I was like, let’s just have fun, and it was nothing serious.”

Speaking on her plans for the future, she shares, “I want to be the biggest runway model in the world and own my orphanage home. Also, I want to go into acting and own my own business. I just want to sit down and think about something that will bring out my identity.”

On 1 October, llebaye beat Mercy and CeeC to clinch the ultimate prize of the season as she walked home with N120m, making her the youngest housemate to ever win the show.

