Famous Nigerian transgender and social media sensation, Jay Boogie, formerly known as Daniel Nsikan, has cried out for help on Instagram after undergoing a botched Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgery.

BBL, a popular enhancement surgery that sculpts the buttocks while removing excess fat from other body areas is favoured by celebrities like BBNaija stars Nengi Hampson and Khloe and most recently, Bobrisky.

After the procedure, Jay Boogie disclosed that he was in a critical condition, though the specifics of the surgery remained undisclosed.

Adding to the shock, Jay Boogie named the clinic responsible for the surgery, Curvy Girl Essentials, and warned that they should be held accountable for his ordeal.

He went as far as accusing the surgeon, identified only as Dr Dinma, of attempting to harm him.

It’s a distressing situation for the influencer, who has previously undergone surgeries on his breasts and was preparing for gender reassignment surgery, as mentioned in a recent BBC Pidgin interview.

His friends have also begun rallying around and soliciting funds online from his followers and concerned Nigerians to enable him receive better medical treatment at a different health facility.

Outcry

Loveth Jennifer, a Nigerian doctor based in Namibia, also took to Instagram to raise concerns about the botched surgery.

Ms Jennifer said Jay Boogie was in a critical condition and has been unable to urinate for 24 hours post-surgery.

She alleged that the surgeon left Jay Boogie in an unfamiliar hospital and is now suggesting that the crossdresser had pre-existing kidney issues.

PREMIUM TIMES attempted to contact the clinic, but the hospital correspondent, who remained anonymous, disclosed that the authorities had yet to release any official statement.

Jay Boogie

Jay Boogie has been recognised as one of Nigeria’s top crossdressers, alongside Bobrisky and James Brown.

Jay Boogie’s educational background includes Methodist Comprehensive High School in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, and Akwa Ibom State University in Uyo.

Jay Boogie started out as a makeup artist and owner of Jay Brushes. He started gaining prominence on social media in 2019.

Legalities

In the context of Nigerian law, cross-dressing and same-sex relationships are subject to the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act, signed into law by former President Goodluck Jonathan on 7 January 2014.

This legislation not only bans same-sex marriages but also prohibits same-sex partners from cohabiting or displaying any public affection. Furthermore, it imposes strict penalties, including up to 14 years in prison, for those involved in any activities supporting such relationships.

However, Jay Boogie claimed that he only identifies as transgender because of his body features and gender reassignment and noted that he is not a homosexual.

