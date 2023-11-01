Pentecostalism has always been linked to showmanship, but nothing prepared anybody for the display of opulence at the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM), Warri, Delta State.

In a not-surprising move, the church’s founder, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, splurged a whooping N55m on his wife and mother of his five children, Prophetess Anthonia, as she marked her birthday.

Like a skit from one of Nigeria’s teeming pranksters, the preacher sang for his wife as she cut her “small cake”.

He then proceeded to present her with her birthday gifts, which included a small loaf of bread, a row of sachet chocolate beverages and a row of sachet milk.

Following the gift presentation, the controversial preacher instructed her to open the bread. Hidden in the bread was the key.

It became a treasure hunt, leading her to a safe in his office. In the safe was an N55m stash, which he presented as a birthday gift to his wife amidst frenzied cheers from his congregation.

On sighting the volume of the cash gift, the prophetess collapsed for a couple of minutes.

She had to be resuscitated before the celebration continued.

More largesse

Having presented his wife with the cash gift, the celebration moved back to the altar, where other congregants joined the man of God on stage.

In a typical ‘Owambe’ manner, they sang and danced to the music while spraying cash on the celebrant.

As a result, the altar floor was filled with naira notes.

But that was not all. It was a fainting galore at the church as the dandy prophet doles out millions to his congregants.

According to the GO, the money was to cushion the financial difficulties they were going through.

While some received the sum of N5m, others received N1.5m. Yet some others got N1m.

It brings the total amount spent by the prophet to N75m.

Also, three men who supported the prophet’s wife were gifted N3m as a show of love and in appreciation to them for standing by him to date.

Upping the ante

It is not the first time the pastor will be splashing money on his wife.

In October 2021, the popular cleric, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, surprised his wife with a N20m gift as she marked her birthday.

Placing a camera in their room, he presented his partner of many years with a cheque of N20m.

The video clip, which trended on social media, showed the wife screaming in surprise and collapsing on their bed.

Some members of his church then joined them in the bedroom as they prayed for the celebrant.

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin

Born in Burutu, Warri, Delta State, Nigeria on 15 February 1971, the preacher attended Zuokumor Primary School in Burutu L.G.A of Delta State between 1981 and 1986.

His secondary education was at Gbesa Grammar School Ojobo between 1986 and 1992.

He made a name for himself for, among other things, always gifting large sums to people.

He was once in the news for returning tithes to his church members.

In December 2018, the General Overseer gifted N30m naira to his church workers to celebrate Christmas.

In 2016, some Nollywood practitioners presented Prophet Fufeyin with an award for his philanthropic acts as he marked his 44th birthday.

Mr Emeka Rollas, who presented the award, noted that the prophet Jeremiah is a philanthropist per excellence who does the will of Christ in the end time.

