On Tuesday, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command said one of the two men, Sunday Osagie and Ayodele Adeolu, who allegedly robbed and assaulted a famous skit maker, Ekwutousi Philo, was dismissed in April 2023.

In a viral video on Tuesday, Ms Philo alleged that she was robbed by individuals impersonating police officers on 20 October, and it prompted the RRS Decoy Team to swing into action.

On its official X handle on Tuesday, the Rapid Response Squad, a detachment of the Lagos State Police Command, said they cracked down on two individuals who posed as law enforcement officers while committing robbery.

The Decoy Team of the RRS said that following a swift investigation, the team successfully apprehended the primary suspect, Mr Osagie, who was captured on video alongside the skit maker and an accomplice, Mr Adeolu.

The team also recovered two vehicles—a ‘korope’ with the registration number LA 910 FST and a Toyota Yaris Verso with the registration number FST 656 JD—believed to be linked to the criminal activities.

They said Mr Osagie was previously employed as a Spy/Mechanic by the Lagos State Government in May 2011 but was dismissed from the Lagos State Public Service and dekitted in April 2023.

According to the Decoy Team, the reason behind his termination was a series of serious misconduct, including “absence from duty for six months without permission, illegal duties, and extortion of money from innocent citizens.”

He was dismissed after a thorough review by the Personnel Management Board (PMB).

The RRS commander, Olayinka Egbeyemi, a CSP, also directed that the suspects and the recovered vehicles be transferred to the Lagos State Police Command for further investigations.

