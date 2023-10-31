Isaac Oyedepo, the son of renowned Nigerian cleric Bishop David Oyedepo, has addressed speculations on his alleged separation from Living Faith Church Worldwide.

A week ago, an online platform, Church Gist, reported that the younger of Bishop Oyedepo’s two sons had stepped down from his role as the Youth Pastor of Winners Chapel.

However, no official statement or resignation letter has been made public.

In September, Bishop Oyedepo appointed his son as the Youth Pastor of the Youth Alive Fellowship (YAF), the youth wing of the Living Faith Church.

Setting the record straight, the son of the renowned cleric, on Tuesday, on his official social media handles, revealed his stance with his family and father’s church, Living Faith Church.

Mr Oyedepo, ordained as a pastor in May 2007 by famous American televangelist Kenneth Copeland, said he “remains a steadfast member of Living Faith Church, dedicated to the service in the Body of Christ. ”

Before he was appointed a Youth Pastor, he had served as the resident pastor of the Living Faith Church International, Maryland, USA, since October 2018.

His statement reads, “It is worthy of note that no external statements have been authorised or verified by me.

“I must state that there are no complications in my relationship with my beloved family and my beloved dad (Bishop David Oyedepo), who have stood by and supported me over the years, nor are there any in my commitment to my church-turned-home, Living Faith Church (also known as Winners Chapel International).

“I remain a steadfast member of Living Faith Church, dedicated to service in the Body of Christ.”

Mr Oyedepo had also pastored the Winners Chapel International in South Africa, Maryland, United States, and Lokogoma, Abuja before he was redeployed to the headquarters in Ota, Ogun State.

Warning

However, he warned the media not to publish anything about him without his consent, saying it amounted to a breach of his privacy.

Reacting to the news of his separation, he said, “I urge the general public to treat information not communicated by me, or from any of my social media platforms, with extreme caution.

“There should be no further publication(s) on social media, electronic or print media, about any severance of my relationship with the Living Faith Church or my family without my express authorisation, as it may be considered a breach of my privacy. Thank you so much for understanding.”

Mr Oyedepo is married to Ayomitide Oyedepo and has four children with her.

He is also the convener of ‘Ignite’, ‘Awaken’, ‘Kingdom Come Crusade’, and M2G Academy, all of which are youth-oriented religious gatherings.

However, his father founded the Living Faith Church Worldwide in 1981 and serves as the presiding Bishop of the church headquartered in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria.

The church is also known as Winners’ Chapel International.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

