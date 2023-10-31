A Nollywood budding actress, Mercy Isoyip, who bungled the lyrics of the National Anthem while reciting it at the ongoing conference and retreat for senior police officers in Imo State, which began on Monday, has apologised.

The actress, who has starred in recent movies like ‘His Kids’, ‘Who Loves Me’, ‘House Help’, and ‘Unforgivable’, recited the National Anthem during the police event, which was aired live across TV stations on Monday.

The actress, who donned the police uniform during the performance, was trolled as Nigerians presumed she was a policewoman because of her outfit.

Some of the dignitaries at the event were the Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam; the president of Interpol, Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi; the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma; and the acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

Also, the event was well attended by representatives of South-east state governments, top police officers, top officers from sister security agencies as well as government officers.

Apology

Her blunder sparked criticism on social media, with many Nigerians expressing their disappointment in the Nigerian Police Force and Ms Isoyip.

Ms Isoyip, also a rapper with the stage name Descushiel, posted an apology video on her Instagram handle on Tuesday morning.

“I want to sincerely apologise to the Nigeria Police Force and citizens of this great nation, and also dignitaries at the conference and retreat for senior police officers held on the 30 October, in Imo State. I also want to apologise to my fans.

“I acknowledge and understand the importance of the National anthem and am deeply sorry. I regret that I fell short in upholding the respect and reverence that it deserves from the Nigerian police.

The Nigerian police gave me the opportunity and platform to lead the National anthem as a way of showcasing my craft in the entertainment industry and also to project the collaboration and friendly synergy that exist between the police and the citizenry. I deeply respect the Nigerian police force and its unwavering commitment to serving and protecting our nation. And to also add that I understand the values and traditions that the Nigerian police uphold.

“Please accept my apology and assurance that I will be more careful to prevent any future occurrence of this sort. Once again, I want to apologise for any disruption this unfortunate incident must have caused. I am ready to make amends, and I am also ready to uphold the honour and respect that the national anthem represents.”

