Renowned Nigerian pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, Founder and Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre has unveiled plans to provide foodstuffs, clothing, books, and essential relief materials to more than 12,000 households in Ikorodu during his upcoming crusade.

The 71-year-old pastor said this during a press briefing on Thursday at Ijebu Lekki, Lagos state.

Some of the dignitaries at the event were Onaolapo Janet, a medical doctor, Julie Emakpore, and Tayo Oladapo, a pastor and the Chief Operating Officer of CCRW, Nasara Katugwa-Washpam.

The crusade titled ‘Christ Compassion for Rural World’ (CCRW) is billed to be held from 6 to 11 November at Igbogbo Ikorodu.

The convener of Christ for Compassion Rural Outreach initiative took members of the press to the warehouse where these vital supplies are stockpiled.

CCRW initiative

Mr Ashimolowo said he drew the inspiration for Christ Compassion to the Rural World from Canadian-based twin preachers Steve and Sam Mensah, who had engaged in several rural outreach programs in Ghana.

The televangelist said he understudied the Mensahs for eight years before embarking on the CCRW.

Speaking about the CCRW initiative, Mr Ashimolowo noted that he felt compelled to extend compassion to those in need, in alignment with the scriptural principles emphasising acts of charity and benevolence.

He said, “ I feel we need to do this because there is a scripture the church has missed for a long time; Acts 10:38 says, How God anointed Jesus Christ of Nazareth who went about healing the sick and doing good. The Greek word for ‘doing good’ is the word that has to do with performing acts of charity and giving gifts. I believe the church would have combined compassion with whatever it was doing.”

The CCRW initiative significantly expands Pastor Ashimolowo’s previous work with widows in his home state of Osun.

He said he is now investing $1m to purchase all the necessary crusade equipment to ensure self-sufficiency.

His vision is to hold the CCRW crusade at least twice yearly, with Nigeria as the primary focus.

Igboigbo Ikorodu

Following divine guidance and prayerful consideration, Pastor Ashimolowo said he decided on Ikorodu as the location for this compassionate endeavour, which holds a special place in his heart due to his seminary years.

Ikorodu Igbogbo area has 151 villages and about 1.1 million people living in it, and it is the 12th largest city in Nigeria. Ikorodu division is presently known as the third largest city in south-west Nigeria.

Mr Ashimolowo said, “I began to pray specifically on where to go so that I didn’t go back to Osun state because it was my state. I was ready to go anywhere, but one day, early last year, on the balcony of my Lekki home overlooking the waters, God said where you have been praying for is just next door. I said next door, like how?

“And He said to look to your right, and to my right is Ikorodu Igbogo, and as a matter of fact, my house is so close to Ikorodu, even though I live in Lekki that if I have a boat, I will get to Ikorodo in 12 minutes. I see all the roof colours from where I am, and God said it is Ikorodu Igbogbo.”

He said the instructions resonated with him because 49 years ago, he enrolled in Foursquare Seminary. The cleric said that was when it all began to make sense to him.

Crusade

Me Ashimolowo said the CCRW initiative will unite over 200 churches in the Ikorodu area, representing various denominations.

The crusade is designed to encompass five vital components: surgeries, evening crusades, daily distribution of palliatives, empowerment seminars for pastors, and medical outreach.

He said a core aspect of this mission is the daily distribution of relief materials from Tuesdays to Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., benefiting 12,000 households.

“These families will receive 75,000 pieces of clothing, including 15,000 Ankara garments and 60,000 other clothing items, and 201,000 cartons of Minimie Noodles.

” Others are 50,000 1kg packs of rice, 50,000 1kg packs of beans, 50,000 1kg packs of Garri, 10,0000 sachets of salts, 10,000 sachets of sugar, 30,000 soaps, 24,000 notebooks for children, and other essentials,” the pastor noted.

Similarly, the pastor’s conference will empower 2,000 pastors with Bibles, study materials, and small megaphones for village evangelists.

Additionally, African ministers, including Steve Mensa, Jerry Eze, and Festus Adeyemo, will impart wisdom and inspiration.

The pastors will also be empowered with 2,000 copies of the bible, 5,ooo inspirational books, and 200 microphones.

Mr Ashimolowo also revealed that medical services will be offered at Ikorodu General Hospital, with a temporary operating theatre set up to facilitate surgeries.

Cost implication

This medical outreach, costing CCRW about N200m, is already underway.

Gospel artists like Tope Alabi and Nathaniel Bassey will provide nightly musical ministry.

Mr Ashimolowo said, “The best day of our outreach is Saturday. On that Saturday, the Ikorodu/Igbogbo stadium will be turned into a hospital. We will have 100 doctors and pharmacists, 100 pharmacy technicians, 50 laboratory technicians, dentists, optometrists, and other medical personnel. We also have 10,000 glasses; 7,000 reading glasses already fixed, and 3,000 frames that optometrists will give out”

The entire crusade represents a substantial financial commitment, totalling over N600m and gearing towards N1 billion, as there are still incurring expenses for the campaign.

To manage the event effectively, Mr Ashimolowo said that security and crowd control measures will be in place, with the support of local law enforcement and security agencies.

