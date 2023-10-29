On Thursday, Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw and comedian-turned-actor Okechukwu Onyegbule, best known as Okey Bakassi, stirred controversy by hosting a fundraiser for the reelection of Imo State governor Hope Uzodimma a prominent member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Before the 2023 elections, Kate Henshaw and Okey Bakassi actively supported and campaigned for the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, which has left some confused about their apparent switch in political allegiance.

They also both, at different times, expressed remarks towards the APC and its presidential candidate, which some may find uncharitable.

As a result, their decision to host a function for the same party they once derided earned them days of dragging on the X platform.

Skitmaker arrested for alleged ritual killing

A Nigerian skitmaker and 400-level petroleum engineering undergraduate of the University of Port Harcourt, Damian Okoligwe, aka Dubbyx, was arrested for allegedly murdering and dismembering his girlfriend, Justina Nkang.

In a viral video on social media, the suspect, also identified as Collins, was arrested in his residence at NTA Road, Mgbuoba at Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, where his girlfriend’s dismembered body was retrieved from his bathroom.

In the video, the remains of the dismembered victim were packed in a bag from the residence of the suspect.

Ms Nkang, also known as Tiffany Otuene, alias Babygirl, is a 300-level Biological Chemistry undergraduate at the University of Port Harcourt.

Don Jazzy’s benevolence

Mavin Records honcho Don Jazzy, last week, gave out the sum of N8m to ailing Nigerians in need while also sharing the debit receipt.

One of the beneficiaries of Don Jazzy’s kind gesture is a Nigerian player identified as Fakiyesi Abisola Anthonia, to whom he gave N6m for treatment and surgery of her injury.

Many of the music producer’s fans and followers have since taken to his comment section to applaud him for his generosity.

Jim Iyke speaks on divorce

Nollywood bad boy Jim Iyke has spoken on the reason his marriage failed. In an interview with media personality Toke Makinwa, the renowned actor ascribed his failed marriage to postponed mourning.

He blamed his delayed sadness, primarily related to the death of his mother, for his marriage’s collapse in the video that went viral on Saturday.

He said partly, “I was dealing with two parallels that I could not contain. I just lost my mom, and I was in a place where I didn’t know how to navigate the motions the woman was giving me.

“I just needed somebody. She didn’t need me that way. She needed to love me, and I would love her back, and I couldn’t reciprocate. I turned all my attention on our child, and she didn’t know how to deal with it.”

Between Blessing CEO, IVD

Still, on the issue of artiste’s indebtedness, auto dealer Ikechukwu Igbonna, aka IVD, has tendered an unreserved apology to his former love interest, Blessing CEO, over an online embarrassment.

The two had clashed over an alleged debt involving Davido, who was in the news this week for owing several people money.

Blessing Okoro had alleged that Davido owed IVD N4.5m for a car the singer bought a vehicle for his aide, Isreal DMW.

However, in response to these claims, IVD denied any financial dispute with Davido, stating that he was on good terms with the music superstar. He further owned up to the fact that he failed to update Ms Blessing that Davido had paid up.

Since then, Blessing has waged war against her former alleged lover, describing him, among other things, as an “illiterate” she was just trying to help.

Davido vs Samklef vs Dammy Krane

During the week, singer Dammy Krane waged war against Davido. Dammy Krane claims Davido owes him and should pay up.

Davido, in his response, reminded Dammy Krane of how he gifted him with three verses and housed him in Atlanta when he was broke.

Another singer and producer, Samklef, also joined the fray as he called out Davido for refusing to pay the N1m allegedly owed a University of Lagos (UNILAG) student, Mastermind, since 2020.

Dammy Krane has, however, vowed to reply to Davido via a song to be titled Owe B Owe, a play on Davido’s title, OBO or Omo Baba O’lowo.

Mark Angel’s secret marriage, divorce

Unknown to many, the famous skit maker and content creator Mark Angel was once married. The skit maker is best known for the Mark Angel Comedy series of shorts on YouTube, often featuring child comedians such as his cousin, Emmanuella Samuel, his niece, and her cousin, “Aunty” Success Madubuike.

In an interview with Teju Babyface earlier in the week, the Port-Harcourt-born actor revealed that he got married secretly and divorced secretly.

However, he did not disclose when the marriage and divorce occurred or to whom he got married.

Mercy Chinwo, hubby, welcome child

Famous gospel singer Mercy Chinwo-Blessed and her husband, Blessed Uzochikwa, announced the arrival of their first child last Friday.

The ‘Wonder’ crooner posted pictures of her baby bump and her husband with the caption, “Our heart is filled with joy and gratitude.”

Hours earlier, she posted a video of one of her songs, ‘You Do This One’.

She captioned it, “Lord, we are grateful. We approach your throne with heartfelt songs of praise and thanksgiving. You have filled our hearts with joy, our lips with testimonies, and our home with celebration. Indeed, you do this one.”

Reminisce, Blaqbonez, Skales, Rema drop projects

It was a festival of albums as famous singers Reminisce, Blaqbonez, Skales, and Rema all released their projects on Friday.

Actor and hip-hop egghead, Reminisce finally dropped his highly awaited 13-track album, ‘ATSG, Vol. 1’, after seven years. The title stands for “Alaye To Se Gogo.”

Hip-hop artiste Blaqbonez also released his fourth studio album titled ‘Emeka Must Shine’.

Skales, too, released a seven-track EP titled ‘Proof of Life’ while Rema dropped his project, ‘Ravage.’

Rema bags multiple Billboard nominations

It doesn’t seem like Mavin Records artiste is about to ‘Calm Down’ as he has received six nominations on the 2023 Billboard Music Awards nominee list unveiled Thursday

The artiste was nominated for Top Afrobeats Artist, Top Radio Song, Top Collaboration, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, Top Billboard Global (Exclusive U.S.), and Top Afrobeats Song category of the award.

Rema’s 2023 global success was primarily driven by his hit song ‘Calm Down’, which climbed to number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Billboard Music Awards will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 19 November.

Naira Marley’s continued detention

Naira Marley’s sister, Shubomi, has cried out over his continued detention, which she says violates her brother’s human rights.

Earlier, a Magistrate Court remanded Naira Marley and associate Sam Larry in police custody pending the completion of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

Lamenting the situation in an Instagram post on Saturday, Shubomi stated that there is no evidence proving her brother’s involvement in Mohbad’s death and his continuous detention is mainly to appease the public.

Sanwo-Olu struts runway

In a pleasantly surprising turn of events, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has strutted the runway at the Lagos Fashion Week.

The Governor closed the show for fashion brand Emmy Kasbit Nigeria.

According to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Lagos and Nigeria are taking the world by storm with their art and fashion.

He said Lagos is where creativity thrives. We continue to support this vibrant community because we believe in its power to transform our city and our economy. “

“Closing the Emmy Kasbit show, I’m reminded that creativity isn’t just about fashion; it’s an economic force. Creativity is a catalyst for growth. We’ll keep investing in our creative minds, ensuring they have the platform to shine.”

The 13th edition of the Lagos Fashion Week was produced by Style House Files and held from 25 to 29 October.

