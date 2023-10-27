Spotify, a global online streaming platform, says podcast listenership in Nigeria witnessed tremendous growth between 2021 and 2022.

The Podcast Manager, Spotify Sub-Saharan Africa, Ncebakazi Manzi, said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Ms Manzi said podcasts had also contributed to the growth of Afrobeats.

“Thanks to rising smartphone adoption and increasingly affordable connectivity; the medium has seen significant growth across the continent.

“In fact, podcast listenership in Nigeria grew by an astonishing 222 per cent between 2021 and 2022.

“Unsurprisingly, it is not just listenership that has grown but production too.

“While it is difficult to get an exact idea of how many African-produced podcasts there actually are, you only need to open your podcasting app and type a few continent and country-specific search terms in to see how much choice there is today.

“These podcasts cover a growing number of niches too, including Afrobeats,” she said.

Ms Manzi noted that the rise of Afrobeats over the past decade had been remarkable.

She said from the streets of Nigeria and Ghana, it had become a global phenomenon, with some of the world’s biggest artists collaborating with Afrobeats icons and emerging artists alike.

She said there were many high-quality podcasts with Afrobeats’ focus that not only highlighted tracks from the genre but also delved into meaningful discussions related to the music.

“Take Afrobeats Intelligence, for example, founded by award-winning Nigerian music journalist, Joey Akan, the podcast is a spin-off of his newsletter of the same name.

“And while it may be rooted in Nigeria, the podcast celebrates creative excellence from across the African continent.

“Terms and Conditions by Pulse dissects worthy culture-related conversations with insights and varying perspectives.

“Hosted by Neo Akpofure, ex-BBNaija housemate, Oyindasola Chekwa ESQ, a lifestyle influencer and content creator, and Sayo AK an artiste, planner, and entrepreneur.

“The podcast was launched in 2021 and also provides invaluable insights into the music industry from people who have been in the thick of it,” she said.

According to her, Afrobeats has undoubtedly been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Africa’s podcasting explosion.

She said there was no doubt that other genres were benefitting and will benefit in the future too.

“As more and more African producers launch their own podcasts and smartphone penetration and connectivity continue to grow across the continent, that symbiotic influence will only keep growing,” she said.

Ms Manzi noted that in a sign of how rapid the ascent of Afrobeats had been, Spotify recently held events in Nigeria celebrating 13 billion streams of the genre.

She said the growth of Afrobeats was unlikely to slow down anytime soon, especially as streaming continued to grow across Africa.

“According to research firm, Statista, the continent’s streaming market is set to grow from 362.5 million dollars in 2023 to 513.2 million dollars in 2027.

“Combine that expansion with significant diaspora populations, the ingredients for further inter-continental pollination and growth is evident,” she said.

(NAN)

