On Monday, the controversial Nollywood actress-turned-politician, Tonto Dikeh, dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The 38-year-old actress was officially unveiled by the APC national women leader, Mary Alile, and the party’s deputy national publicity secretary, Duro Meseko, at the national secretariat in Abuja.

Ms Dikeh was the running mate of the Rivers State gubernatorial candidate of the ADC, Tonte Ibraye, in the 2023 general elections.

She, however, withdrew from the race 48 hours before the election and declared her support for the APC governorship candidate Tonye Cole, who lost to Siminialayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Political ambition

In August 2022, the movie star revealed that she would not be returning to Nollywood after the governorship election in Rivers State.

In an interview with journalists in Abuja during the GOTNI National Leadership Conference 2022, Tonto said she would only stop contesting once she fulfils her ambition.

Ms Dikeh said her chances of governing the oil-rich state in the future were “high and slim because politics is dirty.”

However, since the elections, Ms Dike is not the only actress who has recently supported the ruling party and the incumbent president, Bola Tinubu.

Another controversial actor, Yul Edochie, has recently nicknamed himself AsiwuajuBoy. He has continued to support the president on social media.

Nigerians reacts

Mixed reactions have met the departure of the controversial actress from ADC to APC.

While some Nigerians on X platforms are celebrating the latest member of the ruling party, others seem unconcerned about her entry into APC.

Here are some of the extracts of the comments from the post by OfficialAPCNg on the X-platform.

Ojay @ojjayy10 wrote, “She knows the way”

Another X-user, Onis @onisofph wrote, ” How does it strengthen the Naira against the dollar.”

OKEMMADU @okeysco, wrote, ” When will you celebrate constant power supply?”

Ronen wrote, “Who brings this clown to our party?”

