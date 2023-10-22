With the increasing number of ‘situationships’ (Romantic or sexual relationship that is not considered formal or established), men must be vigilant.

For those unfamiliar with the term “Maga,” it is used to describe someone regarded as a fool or someone who is very gullible or being conned. For instance, “you be Maga” means “you’re a fool.”

The truth is not every relationship is built on mutual feelings of love and respect. Some women may lead you to believe they’re your forever, only to reveal that their intentions are one-sided, driven solely by financial gains and material gifts.

While it might be a harsh reality to face, it’s crucial to distinguish genuine love from opportunism. In this article, we’ll explore five ways to determine whether you’re genuinely your girlfriend’s partner or her Maga.

5. Gaslighting

One subtle but significant sign is gaslighting. If your partner frequently manipulates situations to make you feel at fault or threatens to leave when they’ve made a mistake, it’s a red flag. Such behaviour often reflects an awareness of their control over you, positioning you as a convenient source of financial support.

4. Excessive Financial Demands

Supporting your girlfriend financially is natural, but when she demands gifts and money occasionally every week, it’s a reason to be cautious. Not every woman has to be an “understanding” girlfriend, but a partner who genuinely cares about you will respect your financial boundaries and not constantly push them.

3. Secrecy

If your girlfriend frequently receives secretive phone call messages or attends undisclosed meetings, it’s a cause for concern. Open communication is the foundation of a healthy relationship. If she keeps secrets, it might indicate that you’re not the primary focus of her affections.

2. Constant Arguments

Every relationship has its fair share of disagreements, but a healthy partnership involves both parties acknowledging their faults. If you’re constantly apologising, even when it’s evident that she’s at fault, it’s a clear sign of an imbalance. In such cases, you may only be invested in the relationship.

1. Initiating Communication

In a healthy relationship, both partners should take the initiative regarding communication. If your girlfriend rarely calls or texts you unless it’s to request money, it’s time to reevaluate the dynamics of your relationship. Mutual interest should drive the conversation, not financial dependency.

