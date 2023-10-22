Court grants Dbanj restraining order over OAP, Do2Tun

Following weeks of an unabated tirade from Kayode Oladotun, popularly known as Do2Tun, singer D’banj got a restraining order against him.

A Chief District Court of the Federal Capital Territory at Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, restrained Do2Ttun from making defamatory posts against Dbanj on social media or any other platform.

The court also ordered the Deputy Inspector of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau, to investigate a criminal complaint brought by D’banj against Do2dtun within two weeks and report back to court.

A judge, Emmanuel Iyanna, gave the injunction on 18 October in the case with Motion No: MN/218/2023.

In the past weeks, Do2dtun launched a social media campaign against his ex-wife Taiwo, who is Dbanj’s sister, for allegedly denying him access to his daughters.

However, the OAP has noted that he is not about to stop his campaign, accusing Dbanj and his family of disregarding the court order granting him access to his daughters.

Killaboi arrested in Sierra Leone

Nnanyereugo Best, an alleged internet fraudster who was declared wanted by the police for killing his girlfriend, Augusta Osedion, a student of Lead City University, has been arrested in Sierra Leone

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest of Mr Nnanyereugo for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Ms Osedion, an Instagram influencer.

The police, in a statement, said Nnanyereugo, aka Killaboi, was suspected of having murdered the 21-year-old lady on 13 July 2023 in his home at Oral Estate in the Ajah area of the state.

He was said to have changed his name to Kanu Princeton. Samuel used $25,000 to purchase a Sierra Leonean passport.

Tee Billz commends Tiwa Savage’s role as single mom

No love is lost between Entertainment executive Tunji Balogun, better known as Tee Billz and his ex-wife and mother of his son, Tiwa Savage.

Billz, during the week, praised Tiwa for being a single mum, noting that she still presents him as a Superman to their son even when he can’t afford things.

He stated that when he sees what other men go through, he can’t help but count his blessings. According to him, he is forever grateful to Tiwa Savage for making his relationship soft with love.

Tinubu will fix Nigeria- Yul Edochie

Amid the biting economic crunch faced by Nigerians, controversial actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie has called on Nigerians to be patient with Phas rained praises on President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In an Instagram post, the actor posted a photo of himself and his second wife, Judy Austin, sporting matching T-shirts.

“No matter the situation or struggles, all will be well with Nigeria. His Excellency @officialasiwajubat is a master strategist. He knows exactly what he’s doing. We pin it here. No leave, no transfer. Jagaban will fix Nigeria,” he wrote.

Expectedly, the post has earned him flak from Nigerian internet users.

Again, Kess’ estranged wife calls him out on social media

It is a case of love gone sour as Angel, the estranged wife of former BBnaija contestant Kess, has dragged him for trying to make her lose her job amid their marital conflict.

In a short video, Ms Angel has revealed that her husband tried to get her fired from her place of work by emailing lies to her employers. According to her, Kess emailed incriminating lies against her to her organisation to get them to fire her.

Recall that Kess’ American wife had called him out for supposedly sleeping with his colleague, Christy O, amid other accusations.

Kess also made a counter-accusation, claiming that his wife had stolen from him.

Actor Stan Nze, wife welcome first child

Nollywood actor Stan Nze, and his wife, Blessing Jessica Obasi, have welcomed their first child, Jayden Chimebuka Nzediegwu.

Last Friday, on his official Instagram account, Nze conveyed the heartwarming news.

He wrote, “a gift of love, an absolute joy, precious, charming, shining. Our bundle of joy from heaven above. Our first fruit. Welcome home, son.”

Blessing also took to her Instagram page to share the news of their son’s birth.

BBNaija’s Phyna cries out over death threats

The last has yet to be heard of the exchange between Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner Josephine Otabor, known as Phyna, and Afrobeats artiste Davido.

Davido liked a tweet that slammed the reality star earlier in the week. Phyna then took to her X page to ask the singer what she had done wrong to deserve the hate.

Replying to Phyna’s tweet, Davido said he didn’t know who she was and that his reaction was an honest mistake.

In the latest development, Phyna has claimed she received death threats following her social media face-off with singer Davido.

On Thursday, she wrote, “I keep getting death threats oh. I’m not an artiste, make una nor kill me oh. Everybody na 001 for e lane oh. God nor be a man.”

Bolanle Ninalowo seeks dating advice

About a month after announcing that he is now separated from his wife of 18 years, Bunmi, Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo appears to be ready to embrace love once more.

The famous actor visited his Instagram page to contact fans for dating advice.

He confessed to feeling out of touch with the dating scene and requested guidance on initiating a conversation with someone he’s interested in, asking them out, and more.

Bolanle mentioned experiencing new and exciting emotions, with his heart skipping a beat. He emphasised that life is short, and he is willing to move forward boldly.

Lupita Nyong’o shares heartbreak’ story

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, who had been dating TV host Selema Masekela, has opened up on Instagram about her “personal truth” following an apparent breakup.

On Thursday, Lupita made a candid Instagram post that seemed to reference her relationship with Masekela, though she did not mention the TV host and sports commentator by name. She wrote that she was sharing her “personal truth” about someone she could “no longer trust.”

“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.

“I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.’ But I am reminded that the magnitude of my pain is equal to the measure of my capacity for love,” she wrote.

Will Smith opens up on his marriage to Jada Pinkett

Hollywood actor Will Smith has shut his naysayers up once and for all. On Wednesday, 18 October, Smith surprised his wife of 25 years and joined her at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, Maryland, to promote her new memoir “Worthy,” which has sparked controversy throughout social media.

While publicly speaking in Pinkett’s hometown, Smith touched on recent revelations made by his wife about their relationship.

While talking to the live audience, Smith described their union as “beautiful,” meaning it was “brutal and beautiful simultaneously.”

“I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me,” the Oscar winner said.

He then described their union as a sloppy experiment in unconditional love.

Over the past weeks, it was revealed that the Smiths are still legally married but have been separated since 2016.

Jada Pinkett also claimed recently that her dear friend, the late rapper Tupac Shakur, proposed to her while he was in jail. The “Girls Trip” actress described him as her spiritual “soulmate.”

Olakunle Churchill, Rosy Meurer welcome second child

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, has welcomed a second child with Rosaline Meurer, his wife.

The businessman announced the arrival of their newborn, a baby girl, on Instagram. In the post, Rosy and their first son were excitedly staring at the newborn.

The businessman revealed “Imisioluwa Amelia Oladunni” as their child’s name.

Churchill confirmed his marriage to his former personal assistant, Rosy, in February 2021.

The couple welcomed their first son in March 2021 and refuted the claim of cracks in their marriage.

The businessman said the rumour peddlers go as far as “making things up when they hear nothing about you”.

Zaaky Adzay accuses Mr Eazi of copyright infringement

Earlier in the week, Zaaki Azzay revisited the copyright infringement claims l against Mr Eazi, his younger colleague, four years ago.

In 2019, the singer accused Mr Eazi of “lifting” ‘Marry Am’, his 1996 single, to produce ‘Do You’, the emPawa Africa head honcho’s collaborative single with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

READ ALSO:

In a recent interview with Channels TV, the torchlight-wielding singer challenged Mr Eazi for accusing Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican rapper, of copyright infringement when he is guilty of a similar issue.

“He took my song ‘Na Me Go Marry’ without permission or acknowledgement, without doing the needful,” he said.

“He called me on the phone; he begged and said he would do the needful. Up till today, Mr Eazy has been running. You can be suing someone and be running. He is not picking up calls. His lines are no longer going through. Would you do the needful, or should I sue you too? I no wan fight.”

Wizkid splashes N10m at Lagos club celebrating partner’s birthday

Pop star Wizkid on Friday spent over N10m at a famous Lagos club where he celebrated his partner and manager Jada Pollock’s birthday.

The music star arrived at the club with a box indicating a stash of N10m with the glitter inscription from Wizkid to Jada.

Wizkid also hosted an intimate birthday dinner with friends and family of the celebrant, including socialite Cubana Chief Priest.

Jada, an American-born music executive and Wizkid have two children together.

Uriel, Groovy spark romance rumours

Despite their age difference, Big Brother Naija reality show star Uriel Oputa said she would not back down from romance with her younger colleague, Groovy.

Uriel and Groovy recently sparked relationship rumours after fans captured them in a now-viral video getting cosy.

Many berated Uriel, 34, for dating a younger man, Groovy, 29.

Responding to her critics via her Instagram story, she said she would accept love because of her age.

She wrote, “I’m Nigerian British. I will never reject love because of my age. I deserve happiness. I won’t leave a caring man because I’m five years older. Please use Stan Eze and Blessing as a perfect example.

