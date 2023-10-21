A 50 per cent chance exists that you recently came across the term “Understanding girlfriend.” If you need to learn more about it, let’s clarify it for you.

An understanding girlfriend can be defined as a woman who displays a high degree of knowledge and support towards her partner, often extending to her willingness to forgo materialistic demands, such as money and expensive clothes.

Following a social media trend of “Understanding girlfriends” on the platform X (formerly Twitter), many women have started questioning whether they fit the description of an understanding girlfriend.

If you’re one of them, or if you’re a guy looking to date a woman who won’t burden you with excessive financial demands, here are five signs of an understanding girlfriend.

Minimal focus on hair and appearance

Let’s start with a relatively straightforward point. An adage goes, “Dress how you want to be addressed.” Understanding girlfriends often personify this saying. You can easily spot them wearing wigs that appear well-worn or slightly unkempt. Their focus isn’t on extravagant hair and makeup, which reflects their understanding of nature.

Absence of a monthly allowance

While it remains an enigma to some, some women receive a monthly allowance from their boyfriends. If you’re a woman who claims to be in a relationship with a guy but doesn’t rely on a monthly stipend, we’re here to inform you that you might embody the characteristics of an understanding girlfriend.

Interventions from friends

Women often watch out for each other’s best interests. If you find your friends frequently saying things like, “You deserve better,” “He doesn’t spend enough on you,” or even calling you “gullible,” it may be a sign that your understanding has reached a level where they’re concerned. Determining whether you’re an understanding girlfriend might be challenging, but it’s an easy call for your friends, and they won’t hesitate to point it out.

Assuming breadwinner role

In a traditional society like Nigeria, men are generally expected to be the providers in a relationship. If you cover all your boyfriend’s expenses, down to the cost of a pure water sachet, you appear exceptionally understanding, but it could also seem somewhat unconventional.

Easily believing him

If you’re the type of woman who takes your boyfriend’s word as gospel, even when it’s evident that he’s not being truthful, you’ve achieved the highest form of understanding girlfriend status. For example, if you catch him kissing another woman and he tries to explain it away by saying she’s a former high school classmate. You believe his explanation; congratulations, you are the mother of understanding girlfriends.

