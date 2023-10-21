Over the years, the Nigerian fashion scene has blossomed into a global phenomenon, casting its influence far beyond Africa’s borders.

Like the industry’s rise, Nigerian fashion entrepreneur Seye Kolawole has embarked on a remarkable journey, transitioning from selling Aba-made garments to exporting proudly Nigerian designs to the world.

Mr Kolawole, who recently launched his brand, ‘Made For Man’, with its newest outlet in Lekki Lagos State, shared his success story of how he started his business by making shirts in Aba, Abia State, Nigeria.

Aba, popularly called the China of Nigeria, is a home for various economic activities in Southeastern Nigeria. The city, which is surrounded by several markets, is known for its craftsmanship skills across multiple industries, which, of course, include fashion and shoe making.

Despite its popularity, Nigerians commonly regard Aba-made products as substandard and would rather patronise foreign-made products. However, this market attitude has not deterred the resilient spirit of some Nigerian Fashionprenuer, like Mr Kolawole, who has built an international brand by exporting various ‘Aba-made’ products and even creating a market space that appreciates locally made fashion outfits.

Little Beginnings

Mr Kolawole, a Chemical Engineering graduate from the University of Lagos, delved into fashion during his service year at Owerri, Imo State.

At his store opening, the fashion designer told PREMIUM TIMES that he had always had a knack for fashion since kindergarten.

Speaking on how he started his brand, Mr Kolawole said, “The journey started during my service year. I served in Owerri, and I heard in Aba, just a one-hour journey from Owerri, I could get people to sew shirts and make shoes. So I started making shirts and shoes to sell to my colleagues and fellow corp members in Owerri and sending some to my sister in Ibadan. This was over two decades ago, and since then, I have been making clothes from Aba and recently from other parts of the world to reach the demands of my clients all over the world.”

“After my service year, I got a job with a bank, but while I was working in a bank, I was in Akure, I was still buying clothes from Aba and selling them to my clients. It is a passion and something I like. I like seeing people look good, and I have an eye for fashionable appearances. Even when I entered the oil and gas sector, I continued doing this.”

In 2005, before social media became popular, Mr Kolawole boldly ventured into the uncharted waters of the full-time fashion business. Armed with little more than passion, he began selling shirts from the trunk of his car.

His marketing genius lay in sending emails with images of his products to prospective clients.

However, Mr Kolawole also called on the government and other stakeholders to explore opportunities to expand the fashion industry in Aba and other parts of Nigeria to meet the increasing demands.

He said, “A lot is happening in the fashion industry, and there is a lot of demand for African, especially with the ever-growing diaspora population, and then by foreigners who see what the African culture is all about, probably because of our movies and music that are making raves round the world.

The fashion industry in Nigeria, especially with that local flavour, is growing, and we should emphasise what is ours, improve the quality of what we produce and focus on our local content.”

‘Made for Men’ is now known for catering to not just male shirts but also female shirts and other male accessories like wristwatches, belts and others items.

His brand is also famous for its Ankara-themed shirts, all made in Nigeria and sold within and beyond the country’s border.

Fashion nuggets

For him, style transcends pretentiousness; it’s about comfort, aesthetics, and timelessness.

The father-of-three also shared some fashion nuggets that would be helpful to everyone, and he said there are no rules to dressing as a man.

He said, “Men are straightforward people, so there are no rules to a man looking good; just prioritise comfort, choose high-quality accessories that match your outfit, select colours that complement your complexion, embrace bolder choices, and remember that fashion is ever-evolving.”

He explained, “First, wear what fits you. Whatever you choose to rock for the day as a man should not be too tight. People may have preferences for tight clothes, but wear what fits them. Wear what you are comfortable with; if you wear what you are uncomfortable with, it will show in your carriage.

“Again, your accessories should be good quality and match what you wear, including your belt, watches, etc. Again, wear colours that match and do justice to your complexion and complement each other. Of course, people are becoming bolder these days than men, so maybe before now, men would not wear pink or yellow. Still, there are ways that you can combine those colours, and they would look good on you.”

