In partnership with Multichoice, Dufil Prima Food, the producer of Indomie Noodles, has introduced a new reality family game show called The “Indomie Love Bowl.”

The family game show, which will debut on the DSTV Africa Magic Family channel, promises to redefine family entertainment, as it is scheduled to premiere on the 22nd of October.

The reality show winners will receive generous rewards, with the first-place family taking home a substantial N5m. The first and second runners-up will receive N2.5m and N1.5m, respectively.

In addition to these cash prizes, the winning families will enjoy a two-year supply of Indomie products.

On-Air-Personality, Stephanie Coker, and child actor Darasimi will host the show.

Indomie Love in a bowl

Indomie Love Bowl promises to be an engaging family game show. It spans an impressive 13 episodes and will feature three families per episode, all vying for the coveted title and substantial prizes.

The show features cooking competitions, quizzes, puzzles and other mother-child bonding games.

Speaking on the motivation behind the show, Asiwaju Temitope, Head of Corporate Communications for Indomie, highlighted the brand’s strong association with love and excitement within the food category.

He said, “The show aims to take these values a step further by creating an engaging game show that showcases the unique bonds within families, particularly between mothers and children”.

Mr Temitope said the partnership with Multichoice was a strategic decision due to its extensive reach and the widespread availability of DSTV in countless households.

He said, “We created this game show, and we chose this with a family represented by mums and children. It will involve several families, and winners will emerge based on the programmes. Three families will emerge as winners with consolatory prizes. We chose Multichoice because it is a big reach, and there’s no home where you won’t find DSTV”.

Busola Tejumola, the executive head of Content and West Africa Channels at Multichoice West Africa emphasised that the “Indomie Love Bowl” is built around unity, bonding, and the affection shared between mothers and their children.

Stephanie Coker, the show’s host and a devoted mother, expressed her excitement about being part of the project.

She shared her anticipation of watching the show with her daughter, cherishing the profound connection between mothers and children, the exhilarating games, and the unbreakable team spirit.

Stephanie also praised the chemistry she shares with her co-host, 12-year-old Darasimi, promising a delightful experience for the audience.

Darasimi, the young co-host who recently made waves in the Nollywood movie “Obaram, ” spoke of her joy while working on the set alongside Stephanie. She described how Stephanie’s presence always brought happiness, even during moments of differing opinions, and expressed her enthusiasm about the competitive spirit that the show embodies.

Viewers can tune in to DSTV’s Africa Magic Family channel at 7 pm for the initial broadcast, and there will be a rerun on the 29th of October on Africa Magic Urban channel between 5 pm and 6 pm, followed by another airing on Africa Magic Showcase from 6 pm to 7 pm on the same date. Get ready to witness the “Indomie Love Bowl.”

