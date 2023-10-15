Regarding relationships, one of the measures used to determine if you’re with the right person is the impression they make on your friends.

Initially, when you establish a romantic connection with a man, you might ponder whether your friends will approve of him. You introduce him to your friends after dating for three to five weeks.

Unfortunately, this seemingly innocuous meeting can sometimes signal the beginning of the end of your once-promising relationship.

Ladies, it’s crucial to discern which friends you introduce to your boyfriend. Not all friends are a positive addition to your relationship, and to help you identify potential pitfalls, here are five types of friends you should avoid introducing to your boyfriend.

The Talkative

Trust and communication are essential in any friendship, whether keeping secrets or sharing random facts. Imagine introducing your boyfriend to a friend who struggles to keep her lips sealed. She’s likely to inadvertently spill your secrets or say something inappropriate at the wrong time. If you introduce her to your boyfriend, be prepared for him to reveal later that your friend disclosed your past secrets, such as the sugar daddy you had in university.

The Baddies

A new phenomenon sweeping social media is the emergence of “Baddies.” These women disregard others’ opinions, exuding the confidence to express themselves freely. Some characteristics of a “Baddie” include pursuing any guy they desire, an inability to be an understanding girlfriend, and a lack of concern for being labelled a gold digger. If you notice a female friend with these traits, it’s wise to establish an invisible boundary around her regarding your boyfriend. This is because if your boyfriend fits her type, you might feel betrayed sooner rather than later.

The “Wife Materials”

We all have friends who handle cooking, cleaning, and other traditional female duties effortlessly as if they secretly attended a “Perfect Wife” course. If you’re not one to enjoy performing all these chores, despite your boyfriend’s complaints, it’s best to refrain from introducing him to a friend who revels in taking care of the home.

The Overly Friendly Ones

Let’s be honest; some friends are so overly welcoming and friendly that we’d instead not introduce them to anyone, let alone a non-mutual friend or boyfriend. These friends have no ulterior motives in getting closer to your boyfriend, but they can inadvertently make you feel like a third wheel. For instance, if you introduce your extroverted female friend to your boyfriend, although she might not intend to steal from him, her relationship with him might make you feel jealous.

The Pessimists

Before introducing your boyfriend to a friend, ask yourself, “What kind of energy does she bring?” Is it positive or negative? If it’s negative, scrap the idea of organising a meeting between them, as she might make your boyfriend uncomfortable or pressure you into leaving him.

