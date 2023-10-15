Nigerian stars grace Wizkid’s mum’s burial party

The high-profile burial ceremony of Jane Dolapo Balogun, Wizkid’s mum, united the singer’s family and witnessed top Nigerian celebrities in attendance.

Mrs Balogun died on the 18th of August in London. The cause of her death was, however, not disclosed.

A funeral service was held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God on the 13th of October. The deceased bore four children, Yetunde, Omolara, Olubusayo and Ayodeji (Wizkid) and had nine grandchildren. On Thursday, the Balogun family held a wake at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos to honour Jane.

Attendees included Osas Ighodaro, Rudeboy, Tony Elumelu, Banky W, Tiwa Savage, Oba Elegushi, and Kwam 1.

Others included Mercy Eke, Kim Oprah, Faith Morey, Khloe, Eniola Badmus, Layole Oyatogun, and Pretty Mike.

Mourning his mum, Wizkid said, “I have no words to describe the pain that I feel, and I know every one of my family members shares this pain with me. I know the pain can’t go away, so I’m not going to say, ‘Take away the pain’, but I know God, in his infinite mercy, will comfort us to go on with life. The pain is profound; it hurts deeply. It is the deepest pain I have ever felt in my life. I am lost, but I pray, and I know God will comfort every one of us.”

Dotun Cool FM’s child custody drama

Popular On-Air-personality Kayode Ojuolape Oladotun, known as Do2dtun, has again called out his ex-wife, Omotayo, and her family for allegedly denying him access to their kids.

In 2022, Omotayo, who is Dbanj’s younger sister, filed for separation over forced abortion, domestic violence and emotional abuse.

The union was contracted in 2013 and produced two children.

Do2dtun, in June 2023, revealed he hadn’t seen his children in 10 months and alleged that Omotayo denied him access to the kids since he was granted joint custody in June 2022.

In a lengthy post on his Instagram page on Thursday, Do2dtun shared court documents to back his claims and vowed to fight for his right to be present in their daughters’ lives.

“This was ruled on the 6th of July 2022. My Lawyers, help me here, please. This is just a snippet. I have waited a whole year dealing with you and your family’s wickedness. I am ready to fight.

He also threatened singer D’banj via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) accusing him of manipulating his sister and being jealous of his growth in the industry.

Whitemoney flaunts mystery lover

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija All-Stars housemate, still flaunts his mystery girlfriend even though internet users have described it as a publicity stunt to get back at his once-considered love interest, Mercy Eke, who started dating Pere.

Recall that the reality TV star first attracted much attention because of his romantic engagement with Mercy in the BBnaija house.

Moving on, Whitemoney has publicly flaunted his unnamed partner on his Instagram account ever since Mercy Eke revealed her new romance. The musician recently released a video of a beautiful outing with the lady in which they appear like the picture-perfect couple.

Although this mysterious woman’s name is unknown, many say she is a paid model.

Davido tackles Samklef for posting his babies’ photos

Davido recently expressed his displeasure with music producer Samklef for sharing a video of him and his wife, Chioma, leaving a hospital with their newborn twins in Atlanta, Georgia. Davido accused Samklef of leaking the video on Instagram without his permission.

Samklef Samkelf responded to Davido’s accusation by denying releasing the footage and clarifying that he got the tape through the X platform.

However, Samklef stated that Davido had subsequently blocked him on Instagram in an update regarding the events in a popular online video.

Samklef identified himself as the original victim of harassment and bullying for spreading positive news.

Chef Wike cooks for Saraki, other friends (Videos)

A former Rivers State Governor turned Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has taken social media by storm with a viral video featuring his culinary skills alongside political ally Bukola Saraki.

Mr Wike has made headlines recently not only for political issues but also because the ex-governor is the talk of the town as he has transcended from musician to fashion icon and now culinary connoisseur.

The 55-year-old ex-governor, whose political journey in Rivers State was previously marked by his fly dress sense and a musical band on standby, is now the FCT minister; interestingly, this new position comes with a newfound role for Wike, as a ‘chef’.

In numerous instances, Mr Wike has been spotted honing his cooking skills, creating a delightful surprise for his followers.

Recently, Mr Wike was seen cooking a vegetable soup. At the same time, Femi Gbajabiamila, former speaker of the House of Representatives and the current Chief of Staff to the President, watched with intrigue.

In the recent viral video, Mr Wike jokingly asks for a small spoon to taste his soup, quipping, “We are there.” Saraki, in good humour, joins in the lighthearted moment.

The video has garnered an outpouring of admiration on social media, with many recalling Wike’s musical skills in Rivers State compared to his culinary skills in Abuja.

Don Jazzy reportedly seeking to sell Mavin Records

Mavin Records, one of the well-known musical labels in Nigeria, is apparently up for sale or investment, according to Billboard.

The music company, owned and run by the entertainment mogul Don Jazzy, is looking for outside capital to assist in positioning the label for further expansion.

Sources who told Billboard claim that the two most renowned record labels and investment firms that have shown interest are Universal Music Group (UMG) and HYBE.

The investment and sale are valued at $125m and may rise to $150m or $200m, according to Billboard.

The media source emphasised that at the time of publication, the businesses mentioned in the survey either declined to comment or did not respond to comment inquiries.

In 2019, Mavin Records secured a multi-million dollar investment from Kupanda Holdings.

Kupanda Holdings is a joint venture between pan-Africa investment company Kupanda Capital and TPG Growth. The funding house is already a significant investor in the likes of Spotify, CAA, Uber, AirBnB and STX Entertainment.

Kizz Daniel debunks reports of arrest in Ivory Coast

According to recent reports, Singer Kizz Daniel has denied being arrested in Ivory Coast after he refused to perform at a CAF event in the francophone country.

In a post shared via Instagram in the early hours of Saturday, the 29-year-old cleared the air about the situation. Kizz Daniel also stated that he did not receive payment from the event organisers and claimed his crew was assaulted backstage.

“This might get many people in trouble, but damn, enough is enough. CAF didn’t deal with us directly. It was through an agent. The agent signed my contract, which states, “No money, no performance’’. After many appeals and excuses for bank transfer delay, I agreed to fly in regardless with the promise of receiving the money upon arrival in Abidjan.

“Till now, there no payment for the alleged amount mentioned. I still supported CAF and went to the venue to perform without payment, but unfortunately, my 3-minute performance slot was up. My team were assaulted backstage, and I decided to take my leave.”

The Buga crooner also revealed that he was headed to London for his 12 November OVO arena show.

Olori Ashley celebrates first wedding anniversary with Ooni, knocks ‘enemies’

On their first wedding anniversary, Olori Ashley Folasade expressed her love and appreciation for her husband, the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The couple married on 14 October 2022, just three days before Ooni’s 48th birthday.

The chartered accountant with a Master’s degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Greenwich wrote via Instagram, “As we celebrate another beautiful year together, a new dawn, I want you to know just how deeply you touch my heart. Your love for me and humanity has filled my life with happiness, warmth, and a sense of purpose I never knew before.

“You are not just my husband; you are my god on earth, the love of my life, my best friend, my safe place, my father and my greatest source of strength. Your unwavering support and how you make even the ordinary moments extraordinary mean the world to me’’.

The queen added, “Ade Ori Mi, Oko Mi, though the enemies tried to destroy our union we have built over the years, Olodumare stood tall for us and always fought our battles for us. May Olodumare always be our light and path to enlightenment and happiness forevermore. Ase wa.”

Mohbad: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Prime Boy, Sam Larry

A Lagos coroner court in Ikorodu has summoned Naira Marley, Sam Larry, and Primeboy over the death of Mohbad.

The court is conducting an inquest to determine the cause of Mohbad’s death and has summoned the music stars to appear before the court on 25 October.

Their appearance aims to shed light on the incident and identify any individuals responsible for the tragic event.

The coroner instructed the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to ensure the presence of the music stars at the next adjourned date.

Preliminary enquiries into the death of the late Nigerian singer began on 29 September at the Magistrate court in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

AMAA Awards: Sanwo-Olu reiterates commitment to 19th edition

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has reiterated his commitment to the success of the 19th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance in a statement signed by Tony Anih, the Chief Operating Officer of AMAA.

The statement said the continental film awards ceremony would be held on 29 October at the Marriot Hotel, Ikeja.

According to the statement, the governor made the commitment to host AMAA for four years as a strategic partner, after attending the 17th edition in 2021.

It added that Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, on behalf of the AMAA Board, said that Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s commitment reaffirmed that he remained a man of his word.

