PREMIUM TIMES brings to you a round-up of top entertainment stories in Nigeria you may have missed last week.

Why I quit internet fraud — Shank Comics

Skit maker Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, popularly known as Shank Comics, has opened up about his decision to quit internet fraud. Speaking candidly about his past actions, Shank Comics attributed his departure from cybercrime to his continuous failure to turn a profit during six months of involvement in illegal activity.

In a recent episode of the “9jafathemousfaces” podcast, he shared his experiences and shed light on the circumstances surrounding his exit from internet fraud. His inability to achieve financial success in online fraud prompted his trainer to give him an iPhone 6 and advise him to discontinue his activities.

Shank Comics revealed, “When I graduated in 2019, I went to Oshogbo to learn Yahoo. I didn’t make even $100 for about six months. My mentor was teaching me the ropes and eventually advised me to quit and return home. He even handed me an iPhone 6 before I left.”

The comic star discussed the impact of his failed venture into cybercrime on his life, explaining, “At that time, my father was constantly nagging me, saying, ‘You graduated with a 2.2 from the engineering department, and look at what you’re doing.’ My life was downturned, and I started engaging in destructive behaviours like excessive drinking.”

BBNaija Maria Benjamin welcomes baby boy

Congratulations to ex-Big Brother Shine Ya Eye contestant Maria Chike Benjamin, who has joyfully embraced motherhood. The reality TV star and host recently welcomed a baby boy into the world with her boyfriend, Kevin. The ecstatic couple shared this heartwarming news via Instagram on Tuesday.

Maria shared a touching photograph of herself cradling her precious newborn son, whom she lovingly named “Leonardo AmaraNna Anene.” Accompanying the photo was a heartfelt caption, where she expressed her gratitude and immense joy. Maria wrote, “Leonardo AmaraNna Anene 01/10/2023. I want to say Thank you, God. My heart is so whole and grateful. I’ve found the light in me that I couldn’t find all these years. Thank you for choosing us as your parents.”

Maria and Kevin’s love story began after she was evicted from Big Brother Shine Ya Eye season, and their relationship has since blossomed despite the many controversies around them. The couple disclosed their pregnancy to the public on 22 June. Maria had been actively sharing photos of her pregnancy journey on various social media platforms, allowing fans and well-wishers to share in her excitement.

Bobrisky’s father’s burial

Controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has shunned naysayers claiming his father’s burial was not a big deal. Bobrisky took to Instagram to address the issue. He shared a video in which a sizable “Ghana-must-go” bag was prominently displayed, brimming with various denominations of Nigerian currency.

In the video, the socialite proudly showcased the bag filled with money, humorously suggesting that he would need to enlist the assistance of her account officer to tally the substantial sum. Towards the latter part of the video, Bobrisky subtly threw shade at Papaya’s ex, his long-standing rival who had previously claimed on her Snapchat stories that no affluent individuals were present at the socialite’s gathering.

My victory wasn’t pity-driven — BBNaija winner, Ilebaye

Ilebaye Odiniya, the winner of the recently concluded Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars edition, in an interview with Lagos Talks 91.3 radio, said she merited her victory.

Ilebaye stated that her triumph resulted from it being her reasonable time to clinch victory, dismissing any notion of pity playing a role.

“I did not use any strategy (to win the game). The only method I used was to pray to God. I never imagined that I would win the competition. I spent only three weeks during my first participation in the show (in 2022). When I realised that they were bringing stars (for this season), I thought I would last for a maximum of three weeks. I did not know I would be the winner.”

Asked if she had any regrets about her time in the house, Ilebaye said, “The only regret is that I wish I danced very well at the parties. But there was so much fun and adventure in the house. So, I don’t have any regret.”

Real Warri Pikin celebrates six months weight transformation

Nigerian stand-up comedian Anita Asuoha, widely recognised as Real Warri Pikin, shared a jubilant update on her ongoing weight loss journey after her gastric bypass surgery. The comedian took to her Instagram account to commemorate her six-month milestone, showcasing her incredible physical transformation. In her caption, she expressed her gratitude for the remarkable improvements in her health and her newfound happiness.

Real Warri Pikin’s caption resonated with positivity as she stated, “It’s been six months! Six months of uninterrupted breath, six months without knee pains, six months free from sleep apnea, and six months without the troubles of being overweight. Most importantly, it’s been six months of being happier and healthier.”

While acknowledging that her journey had encountered hurdles, Real Warri Pikin informed her loyal supporters that she intends to share a forthcoming video to shed light on the difficulties she faced while adapting to her transformed lifestyle. She further shared, “I would like to share my post-surgery experience, as adjusting to this new way of living has not been without its challenges. I’ve been upheld by divine guidance throughout.”

Pere Egbi confirms love affair with Mercy

Pere Egbi, a former contestant on the Big Brother Naija reality show, recently shared his preference between two of his colleagues, Mercy Eke and KimOprah, during a candid conversation on Clout Africa’s “Getting Persona.”

In the show’s latest episode, Pere found himself in the hot seat as fellow contestant Cross asked: “Pere, be honest if you were to choose between Mercy Eke and KimOprah, who would you choose?”

Without hesitation, Pere offered his response, unequivocally favouring Mercy Eke. He declared, “Mercy Eke 1000 times. I’ll choose Mercy Eke, aka Lamborghini.”

This comes after Mercy and Pere have set the online sphere abuzz with their official announcement of being in a romantic relationship. The revelation came to light during a joint interview on HotFM.

During the interview, Pere, a former US soldier, underscored the seriousness of their relationship, making it clear that they were not merely in a “situationship” but a committed romantic partnership.

‘K1 De Ultimate’s band members abscond in the UK

Two crucial members of the musical entourage accompanying the iconic Fuji maestro, Wasiu Ayinde, professionally known as ‘K1 De Ultimate,’ have seemingly disappeared while on tour in the United Kingdom (UK).

According to reports, it is alleged that these musicians mysteriously vanished without a trace during their journey to participate in a high-profile performance event in the UK during the week.

The missing individuals, identified as the lead guitarist and the keyboardist, play vital roles in K1’s band and have seemingly managed to elude the grasp of their fellow band members and the authorities after arriving in the UK. The UK police have been promptly alerted and are actively investigating the situation.

Destiny Etiko addresses budding actors

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko counselled her junior and emerging colleagues to exhibit the utmost respect towards their seasoned counterparts because they diligently paved their way to attain the coveted status of A-list celebrities.

Her post read, “ It takes a lot to be an A-list superstar. Respect your Colleagues. Claiming to be what you are not won’t take you anywhere. A word is enough for the wise. Keep disrespecting them, and you will never get to their position. How you dress your bed so shall you sleep on it.”

Tacha’s suggestive outfit causes stir

BBNaija star Natasha Akide, also known as Tacha, recently visited the Lagos commissioner of police, Idowu Owohunwa. But her outfit choice during the visit has garnered mixed reactions from fans and social media users alike. Critics deemed it inappropriate and disrespectful, especially considering the meeting’s occasion and intent.

However, Tacha shared pictures of the visit on her Instagram page and revealed that she had a productive discussion with the commissioner on how the police can serve Nigerians better.

She stated that the purpose of the visit was to talk about better policing and how the Nigerian Police can keep serving the Nigerian people.

Why I don’t like Twitter users — Burna Boy

During an interview with Kiss Fresh Radio on Thursday, singer Burna Boy shared his opinion on users of X (formerly known as Twitter).

The 32-year-old stated that he dislikes people on Twitter as he believes they are all “mad”.

He initially thought it was only Nigerians who exhibited this behaviour on the platform, but he later noticed it was also present in Kenya and South Africa.

Burna Boy also mentioned that Americans have their own “Twitter mad users” group, similar to Lil Durk’s OTF. He described this phenomenon as a “worldwide pandemic”.

I almost lost my sanity – Ronke Oshodi Oke

Actress Ronke Ojo, also known as Ronke Oshodi Oke, shared a personal story about her previous marriage, revealing how she had a difficult time and almost lost her sanity. She mentioned that she had contemplated walking outside naked if not for the intervention of the late Orisabunmi during an interview with Biola Adebayo.

Ronke also made a point to differentiate between a man without money and a man who doesn’t care, stating that the latter is worse. Ronke also shared her thoughts on the difference between a man who doesn’t have money and one who doesn’t care, stating that the latter is much worse.

She married Anthony Gbolahan in 2009 but parted ways a few years later.

How my looks cost me movie roles — Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele, a well-known actress in Nollywood, has shared her experiences of being turned down for significant movie roles due to her physical appearance.

Even in Yoruba movies, she said she faced rejection because of her facial looks and often received minor roles. It made her feel upset, but thankfully, she had the support of fellow actress Iyabo Ojo during disputes with moviemakers.

She revealed this during a recent “Toke Moments” episode, a talk show hosted by TV personality Toke Makinwa.

Funke said, “I remember people telling me, ‘You are not fine. You don’t have an ass. You don’t have boobs. You will not be in this film.’ And I remember crying. I would often cry, break down, get into the bathroom and cry.”

She also said it was unfortunate that actors and actresses in the entertainment industry face such biases, adding that it takes a strong will and perseverance to succeed in any industry, and the entertainment industry is no exception.

